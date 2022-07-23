“JJ Redick averaged 12-points a game”: NBA logo Jerry West throws shade at former Clippers guard for disrespecting Bob Cousy

NBA legend Jerry West hits out at JJ Redick for his comments on Bob Cousy, asking the former Clippers guard about his contributions.

The old school vs. new school debate refuses to die, with players of each generation trying to make their case. While the old guard never hesitates to take a shot at the league’s sensitivity toward fouls, players today feel they bring a skill set to the game and have more competition.

Nonetheless, there are times when these discussions get out of hand, a recent example being JJ Redick and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo getting into a heated argument when the latter said that Chris Paul was no Bob Cousy, leading to Redick passing a rather unhealthy remark.

Bob Cousy responded to JJ Redick’s comments about who Cousy played against in his era. pic.twitter.com/twxCyXH7tX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 21, 2022

Nonetheless, Cousy would respond to Redick’s comments about him, throwing names of all-time greats like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor as the plumbers and firemen he faced during his career. The Celtics legend addressed the First Take analyst as a people with less talent.

“I guess [Wilt Chamberlain] must have fought fires as well” NBA legend Bob Cousy reacts to J.J. Redick’s comments about Cousy playing against “plumbers and firemen” with @termineradio and @jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/D4x9TVmvlD — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 19, 2022

Recently, Jerry West gave his take on the controversial subject, throwing shade at Redick. The Logo asked the former NBA player turned analyst about his contributions when it came to winning.

“What did he do that determined games?”: Jerry West calls out JJ Redick.

Redick’s comments on Cousy have re-ignited the debate between players of different eras. While there is no denying that the game has changed ten-fold today, one cannot disrespect the older generation, who laid the foundation from which the current crop makes millions.

With things getting ugly between Redick and Cousy, Jerry West, who represented the latter’s era, was asked about what he felt on the matter, to which he said the following.

“He’s a smart kid, but tell me what his career looks like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12-points a game. Somewhere along the way numbers count. That point of time players aren’t what they use to be, JJ certainly wasn’t gonna guard the elite players and so you can nitpick anyone, the only reason I’m talking about him (JJ) is because he was not an elite player but he was a very good player, but he had a place on the team because of his ability to shoot the ball.”

The Hall of Famer added how players during his time didn’t have the facilities and had to work in the summers to support their families. According to the Lakers veteran, Redick should be thankful for the fortune he’s made and that his comments on Cousy were disrespectful.

Jerry West on JJ Redick’s “plumbers” comments “He’s a smart kid but tell me what his career looks like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 PTS a game. Somewhere along the way numbers count.” Watch @SiriusXMNBA video for the full quotepic.twitter.com/erPM5Put2S — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 22, 2022

Well, West does make valid points, given the difference in the stature of Redick when compared to Cousy, who was a six-time champion and former MVP.

