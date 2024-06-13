NBA Legend Bob Cousy Wishes to See the Celtics Win Another Ring Before Its Too Late

The Boston Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Both teams will play games 3 & 4 on Dallas’ homecourt, with many hoping to see the Mavericks even the series. Amid the ongoing finals, Celtics legend Bob Cousy expressed his desire to see Boston win another championship before it is too late.

Bob Cousy played 13 seasons for the Boston Celtics from 1951 to 1963. The 6’1 point guard made several All-Star teams and even won multiple championships with the team. So, it is only natural for Cousy to root for his former team.

“I’m 95 f*cking years old with one foot in the grave and I can barely move. I know I’m in overtime. So everything in your life becomes more meaningful. And one of the last things I want to be able to see is for the Celtics to hang up banner No. 18.” [per Boston Globe]

Bob Cousy is 95 years of age. The former Celtics point guard has been dealing with constant health issues over the past few years. So, his urgency for the Celtics to win another championship is only understandable.

Boston should look to grant the former Celtic’s wishes as soon as possible, especially considering just how much he has done, not only for their franchise, but for NBA players as a whole as well.

Bob Cousy’s reflections on his own contributions to the NBA

Over the course of his 14-year career in the league, Bob Cousy won six NBA championships with the Boston Celtics. He made the All-Star team 12 times and was even the league MVP for the 1956-57 season.

In an interview last year with NBCS, Bob Cousy reflected upon his career in the league. He was the one responsible for starting the National Basketball Players Association back in 1954 and served as the first president.

“One of the things I’m most proud about is starting the Players Association, because that somehow has lent itself, 60 years later, in terms of the interaction between the Players Association and the owners, to guys signing $300 million contracts for five years for playing a child’s game.”

Cousy further spoke about how he appreciates the fact that he was able to set the table for a better future for athletes today,

“So I celebrate that. Really. I’m not sitting here pissed off as hell because they’re making all that money and I didn’t. I’m so pleased that I had a hand, I think, in setting the table for this.”

With the Boston Celtics now 3-0 up in their NBA Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks, the team is now just one step away from completing Bob Cousy’s wish. Now, they just need to do it as soon as possible, so that their legend can finally be at peace during this final chapter of his life.