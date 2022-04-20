“Bob Cousy played against plumbers and firemen, Chris Paul is greater!”: JJ Redick gets fed up with the disrespect being hurled towards Suns guard

JJ Redick gets into a yelling match with ‘Mad Dog’ about whether or not Chris Paul is a top 5 points in NBA history.

Chris Paul has proven time and time again that he can be the sole as to why a team can make the NBA Playoffs. Similar to the way in which 2010s James Harden was a walking Playoff berth, CP3 has continually dragged subpar rosters to the postseason, everybody from his New Orleans days to his time in OKC.

The way Chris Paul transformed the Phoenix Suns into a title contender and is currently co-leading them to hopefully another NBA Finals berth is something only true superstars of the game are capable of doing.

The 4th quarter in Game 1 against the Pelicans saw CP3 drain 3 after 3 followed by layups and assists along with fadeaways, all culminating in a masterful 19 point quarter to beat his former team.

While the Suns were outclassed by the Pels in the 4th in Game 2 by NOP, it is a moment that isn’t relevant when talking about Paul’s standing amongst the all time point guard greats.

Chris Paul gets back up by JJ Redick who takes shots at Bob Cousy.

JJ Redick played with Chris Paul during his days with the Los Angeles Clippers and so he’s seen firsthand just how incredible of a talent the ‘Point God’ is. Of course, when talking about the all time greats in any facet of the game, it’s become ritual to show love to past NBA greats.

Redick however, points out the obvious and says that guys like Bob Cousy had lousy competition and also had to compete against a 3rd of the teams that are currently in the league today. Stephen A Smith watched on hilariously as the former Clipper and ‘Mad Dog’ went at one another over if Paul is a top 5 point guard of all time.

JJ Redick is so fed up on First Take 😂😂 “[Bob Cousy] was being guarded by plumbers and firemen” pic.twitter.com/qOAkLEEUgd — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 20, 2022

JJ would then go on to say that he believes Joel Embiid, another former teammate of his, would average 50 points in the 1960s, a notion ‘Mad Dog’ scoffs at.

Safe to say that any All-NBA talent in 2022 would absolutely demolish any single defender who played in the league in the 60s.