“JJ Redick was one of the best shooters, the league will surely miss him”: NBA Twitter bids farewell to the sharpshooter as he decides to hang up his boots after 15 long years

After serving 15 years in the league, 37-year-old sharpshooter JJ Redick decides to hang up his boots as an NBA pro.

JJ Redick is one of the best shooters the league has ever witnessed. Year after year, the sharpshooter showed us how he could score an insane number of points without even actually dribbling the basketball.

However, on 21st September, JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA after playing for 15 long years. This might come as a huge surprise to many, but with his recent Achilles injuries and all the surgeries, Redick believes it’s the right time to hang up his boots.

In the recent appearance on his “Old Man and the Three” podcast, JJ announced his decision:

“The last 30 years of basketball have been beyond my wildest dreams. I never could have imagined that I would’ve played basketball for this long. After years of youth leagues, AAU, high school basketball, 4 years at Duke and 15 years in the NBA, I’m retiring from the game I love so much.”

NBA Twitter reacts to JJ Redick announcing his retirement after 15 years in the NBA

As soon as JJ announced his decision, the clip has been viral all over social media. NBA Twitter has been going crazy ever since the 37-year-old guard made his decision of retiring.

I’ve just watched the video. I for one didn’t wanna believe it but I just want to say a big thank you for playing the game of basketball and getting me back into it. I wish you all the best in your next chapter mate. Hodgo 🏀👌🏻 — Mark Hodgkinson (@hodgo5) September 21, 2021

Hell of a career and one of the best shooters the league has seen…it was time tho we were getting more clips from his podcast than we were from him on the court wish him all the best — D W (@coolscoob1984) September 21, 2021

Congrats on retirement! No shame in not getting a chip. You’ve given us some of the best hoop moments! Your clipper days made the NBA so interesting to watch and this is from a bulls fan. Happy retirement JJ. — zach lavine burner (@TheGoatLavine) September 21, 2021

Congrats on a W career pic.twitter.com/ZwschP449O — Site (@YoSitee) September 21, 2021

JJ was never really the star of any team he played for. However, he was one of the most vital players coming off the bench, who managed to fulfil the responsibilities expected of him, efficiently. With a career average of 12.8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists on an incredible 39.7/37.1/94.2 shooting split, Redick definitely had a pretty solid career.

While we’ll surely miss him and all his antics on the court, we do hope the Duke Blue Devil legend lives a happy post-retirement life!