“ESPN really took Rachel Nichols job, and gave it to Malika Andrews, on her birthday?!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the news of ‘NBA Today’ replacing ‘The Jump’ on ESPN

NBA Twitter cannot help but laugh as ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols and ‘The Jump’ with Malika Andrews and her new show ‘NBA Today’

ESP finally broke the summerlong silence on Rachel Nichols’ future with the network. In their latest move, ESPN has ordered the cancellation of its afternoon show, ‘The Jump’. The final episode of the same would air on October 8th. Even though ESPN pulled Nichols off from all NBA coverage back in August, this announcement makes it a decider. At the same time, ESPN announced that Malika Andrews would be hosting a brand new show named ‘NBA Today’, which would at the same timeslot as ‘The Jump’ used to be.

Nichols brought this upon herself, when a recording of her claiming that ESPN gave Maria Taylor an offer because of ‘diversity reasons’ surfaced. This led to Malika replacing Rachel as the host on the Finals coverage.

NBA Twitter reacts to Malika Andrews replacing Rachel Nichols

ESPN announced yesterday that Malika Andrews would be soon getting her own show.

Malika Andrews will host ESPN’s new show “NBA Today,” which replaces Rachel Nichols’ “The Jump.” ➡️ https://t.co/vrtmOhnNCI pic.twitter.com/pImXJeXL2l — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 20, 2021

NBA Twitter soon got to doing what it does best. It co-related all events, and found the best jokes to be made about the same.

Malika Andrews new show NBA Today debuts October 18th on Rachel Nichols Birthday. ESPN Hilarious for that 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o8XhLfMBBN — Touch (@touchseason) September 20, 2021

ESPN snatched Rachel Nichols job and gave to Malika Andrews like pic.twitter.com/RJFhmIdTNK — Trxp (@DaReal_McCoy) September 20, 2021

How ESPN is doing Rachel Nichols to give Malika Andrews her own show pic.twitter.com/BCE3tXdwLz — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) September 20, 2021

Rachel Nichols after getting replaced by Malika Andrews on ESPNpic.twitter.com/KmE9B86g3x — philip (@phrrp) September 20, 2021

Whether ESPN did the birthday think knowingly or unknowingly, it’s pretty salty on their behalf.

However, the new NBA Today show should be a fun watch.