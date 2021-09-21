Basketball

“ESPN really took Rachel Nichols job, and gave it to Malika Andrews, on her birthday?!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the news of ‘NBA Today’ replacing ‘The Jump’ on ESPN

"ESPN really took Rachel Nichols job, and gave it to Malika Andrews, on her birthday?!": NBA Twitter reacts to the news of 'NBA Today' replacing 'The Jump' on ESPN
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook's really gon average 40% with that jumper!": Lakers superstar shows off brand new jumper ahead of his first season with LeBron James
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts