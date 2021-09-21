“Kobe Bryant, don’t do that no more, man”: When the Black Mamba hit an incredibly tough shot over Kenyon Martin Sr leaving him in awe

During a recent podcast appearance, Kenyon Martin Sr spoke about the genius of Kobe Bryant and talks about the particular shot which the Mamba hit, leaving him in awe.

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest icons the sporting world has been privileged to witness. After dedicating uncountable hours in the gym, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Black Mamba really reached the pinnacle of the game at the end of his career.

Bean had a work ethic unlike any others and had a crazy obsession with perfecting his craft. The sheer competitive spirit he possessed and his fixation to be the best at any given point is what help him set apart from the rest of the superstars.

Kobe really had one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history. At the conclusion of his illustrious 20-yar career, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard had 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs and even an MVP. Knocking down almost 12,000 shots throughout his career, there was virtually no player who completely stopped Kobe. Being such a prolific scorer, players would absolutely hate playing against Kobe Bryant.

Kenyon Martin Sr talks about the one Kobe Bryant shot which left him in awe

Kenyon Martin Sr was one of the many guys to whom Kobe had dropped several buckets on. And recently, in the “No Chill” podcast appearance, Kenyon named Bryant as the guy who gave him a tough time defensively. Martin said:

“It was a chess match with me and him. And that’s why over the years, I’m like [Kobe] is good, like really good. Because most guys, I can stop your A (move), your B. He gonna go to C, D.”

The former Nuggets star then spoke about one particular Kobe Bryant shot that left him in awe.

“One time they come up (the court), they used to run a little pitch-back play,” Martin said. “…They run pistol, he threw it back to him (Kobe); we used to switch it, of course, with me. We switch it, come off; I body him, boom, boom. He come off; he getting ready to shoot it. I’m on top of it. He shoot that thing off the glass with his left hand.”

“I was like, ‘Hey man, don’t do that no more, man,’” Martin said. “While we’re running back down, ‘Hey man, don’t do that again, dog.’ He laughed.”

Martin was considered to be one of the better defenders back in his era. However, despite his incredible defensive skill-set, the Mamba would always get the better of him.

Despite giving his defenders a hard time, Kobe Bean Bryant was one guy each and every player paid their utmost respects to.