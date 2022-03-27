“Joel Embiid and James Harden are fouled because other teams cannot stop them!”: Daryl Morey destroys Ty Lue and the Clippers, says their offense would rank 30th without free throws

Daryl Morey shreds LA Clippers and Ty Lue in pieces after the head coach questioned Joel Embiid and James Harden’s ability w/o free throws.

The Friday night’s action between the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers in the Crypto.com Arena, the discussion on Free Throws took a much steeper slope than it ever had since the day James Harden came from Brooklyn.

Although the Sixers are the third team in the league on most FT attempts per game behind the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks, they have been constantly criticized for depending on them for their win.

Also read: “Joel Embiid has the mentality of winning, and scored the ball at a high level”: James Harden explains why he picks his Sixers teammate to win the 2022 MVP honors

Since Harden’s arrival, the team is averaging 23.7 FT attempts per game, which is just 2.1 attempts more than what they were making before the Beard’s February move. Considering how much he relies on the charity line to get going that’s not much of a difference.

But the head coach of the Clippers, Ty Lue took it upon himself after the 97-122 loss to Philly, to question Harden and Embiid’s ability without FTs. And now Sixers’ President of basketball operations Daryl Morey has his say on the subject.

Daryl Morey kills Joel Embiid and James Harden’s FTs debate, shuts Ty Lue down for good

One of the biggest James Harden fans and also his close acquaintance Morey in a hilarious manner just killed the discussion with the highest diss towards Ty Lue and the Clippers.

Daryl Morey responds to Ty Lue’s comments about the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/5MbR1OCy8J — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 26, 2022

Clippers do rank 30th on a certain ranking already, that would be – drumroll.. Free Throw Attempts per game. Maybe that’s what has frustrated Lue to come up with such an offensive statement.

Their 4.4 fewer FT attempts per game than the Sixers, had it been better might have won them some close games. But again, as Morey said, other players foul star players because they generally aren’t able to stop them legally.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving has joined the ranks of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry with his recent performances”: Uncle Drew is putting up video game-like stats

And a certain couple of Clippers players who are unstoppable aren’t suiting up for the LA team in a long time and most probably won’t do it this season.

They would obviously be Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both their absence can also be the reason for Ty’s frustration, and maybe it’s just his hatred for Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey’s team whom he also gave an interview before they chose Doc over him.