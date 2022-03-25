“Kyrie Irving has joined the ranks of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry with his recent performances”: Uncle Drew is putting up video game-like stats

There can be an argument that nobody is playing better basketball than Kyrie Irving, right now.

Once again, a full-timer now, Kyrie has been shooting the lights out every time he has suited up for the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving is averaging 38.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.7APG, 2.0 SPG since the All-Star break. He has been cleared to participate in all home games and will look to carry his form into the playoffs.

The 30-year old also set a career-high and a Nets franchise high with 60 points last month. The return of Kevin Durant from injury has increased their chances of making the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets will try to avoid the Eastern Conference Play-in tournament. Playing together, Kyrie and KD will be crucial to their playoff success.

Kyrie Irving has been torching the league since the All-star break: Numbers show that the Nets star is putting up historical stats

Kyrie Irving has been averaging 38 points since the All-star break without being able to play at home.

Although the sample size is small, Irving has recently lit up teams. In his last four games, Kyrie has been exceptional, putting up 175 points on 60% shooting!

Kyrie Irving has been special in his last 4 games, scoring 175 points on 62% shooting. Since 1990… only 3 players have recorded 175 points and 60% shooting over a 4-game span:

Kyrie Irving

Stephen Curry

Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/6GzAAbL8ce — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 24, 2022

To put this feat into perspective, only three players have put up 175 points on 60% shooting since 1990. Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, and Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie’s efficiency has always been admired, and his recent burst of form demonstrates the heights he is capable of reaching.

If he can keep his hot streak going, the Nets will be a formidable opponent for the rest of the NBA.

As of now, both Kyrie and KD are available for the Brooklyn Nets. The former Cavs player has been cleared to play in New York as well, making for an exciting regular-season finale.