“Joel Embiid better than Nikola Jokic??? Yeah, probably a good call on the delete”: Nuggets’ Twitter handle hysterically puts an end to Sixers’ handle as the latter tries trolling the Serbian international

Joel Embiid beats Jokic on the scoresheet but the Joker and Nuggets’ Twitter handle thrash Philadelphia in their home.

It feels like an eternity since Jamal Murray last played for the Denver Nuggets, but such are the skills and work ethic of Nikola Jokic that the team hasn’t faced a setback in qualifying for the Playoffs in the last two seasons without their All-Star caliber guard.

The Serbian international has continued his MVP level form of last year and is looking towards another playoff without a second superstar. This time, though, he would like to make a much deeper run. And as he makes way towards that goal, he has also kept himself in the race for this season’s MVP alongside Sixers big man, Joel Embiid.

The two giants faced each other on Monday with the Philly All-Star looking to get back in the MVP race, on top of the Nuggets All-Star. Being tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second spot, Embiid did enough damage since the start of this game to prove his claim to be the best player in the league currently. But Jokic wouldn’t let it be that way.

Also read: Lakers and NBA fans react to Bron’s latest onfield outburst after another tepid outing by his teammates

In a Joel Embiid – Nikola Jokic debate, Nuggets’ Twitter handle puts an end to their Sixers counterpart

As the game started with the Sixers coming out with guns blazing at the Wells Fargo Center, they outscored the Nuggets 37-22 in the first quarter. And it filled the Sixers’ Twitter handle in such confidence that they went on to Tweet, 21>15, meaning Embiid is greater than Jokic. And man did they not regret that soon enough.

While Embiid did finish the game with a 34-9-4 scoreline, and Jokic with 22-13-18, it was the latter whose game had a better impact as his team emerged with the victory.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets’ Twitter handle was quick enough to put the brakes on the assault on their best player with a witty response of their own as they breezed past Philadelphia with a 114-110 win.

— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 15, 2022

Also read: Kevin Durant, Shannon Sharpe, and NBA Twitter, everyone is dazzled by the Joker’s no-look pass in a win against Joel Embiid and Co

This win further secures the Nuggets’ 6th position in the West, good for the last Playoffs spot, with the Timberwolves knocking at their door just 1.5 games away.

While it also further strengthens the question of whether Joel Embiid and James Harden are capable enough to take Philly out of the East and through to the biggest glory of all.