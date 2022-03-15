“Aye Nikola Jokic, that was a DIME”: Kevin Durant, Shannon Sharpe, and NBA Twitter, everyone is dazzled by the Joker’s no-look pass in a win against Joel Embiid and Co

Nikola Jokic darts a no-look pass between two defenders on a break, leaving everyone including Kevin Durant mesmerized.

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are neck-to-neck against each other in this year’s MVP race. Both their teams have similar records as well, in their respective conferences with reigning MVP’s Nuggets having a few more losses more than the Sixers.

The 6th seed from the Western Conference visited Wells Fargo Center on Monday to face the 3rd seed in the East with both teams looking to get on a winning streak as the NBA approaches the end of the regular season.

And from the get-go Sixers came off as the more desperate team to win as Embiid and Harden-led team outscored the Joker’s team 37-22 in the first quarter. But Jokic and Co didn’t let them carry that momentum in the next quarter as they outscored Philly 31-21 and reduced the deficit to just 5-points.

Nuggets’ 4x All-Star not to anyone’s surprise was leading his team on every column of the stat sheet with his unmatched basketball skills and court presence, but it was one of his dimes that stole the show in the evening.

Nikola Jokic threads a no-look pass impresses even KD

While the 76ers have Embiid to take care of the business in the scoring department and Harden for taking care of play-making, both of them aren’t incapable of doing each other’s job either. But the Serbian international has to do it all himself, and he never shies away from the responsibility. Have a look at this mesmerizing dime.

Even Kevin Durant was nothing but impressed by the Joker’s tricks.

Aye jokic. That was a DIME. pic.twitter.com/KuxwwPYeAv — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 15, 2022

And the Unc is in the praise train as well.

Jokic is putting a passing clinic. A center that consistently leads the break… WOW — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 15, 2022

And so is NBA Twitter.

nikola jokic to his teammates pic.twitter.com/Auwhcur5Ya — buckets (@buckets) March 15, 2022

Jokic throwing dimes tonight. pic.twitter.com/xhIz83OOIe — nba paint (@nba_paint) March 15, 2022

While that pass is, without doubt, the definition of finesse, Slim Reaper’s praise coming for the Joker has much more to do with it. The Sixers’ big man and KD have gone back and forth verbally against each other in every single match they have played this season.

