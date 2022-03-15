“LeBron James has got to stop whining, he’s not playing winning basketball”: Lakers and NBA fans react to Bron’s latest onfield outburst after another tepid outing by his teammates

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. But it seems some Lakers fans are now done with some of his behaviors.

The Lakers lost another winnable game to the Toronto Raptors as LeBron James turned in 40 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back set for his team.

His valiant shifts in both games proved to be inconsequential at the end. His team have lost both games at the time of writing with James putting in a Herculean workload.

This pattern is clearly unsustainable for the Lakers, who are now hanging on for dear life in the play-in game race. A lot of things seem to have to change for them to have any semblance of a chance at playoff contention.

However, the major reason why they’ve failed all season long is their abject lack of squad depth. Kendrick Nunn has been a no-show, turning into a sunk cost of $5 million for his team. Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are all just old guys at this point.

Nobody seems more off his peak game in the NBA at the current moment than Russell Westbrook. And he was probably one of the causes for a major outburst from King James today.

LeBron James loses it after the Lakers fail to secure a rebound; NBA Twitter reacts

The Lakers superstar’s qualms with his roster seem eminently justified given the way they’ve played. NBA Reddit got on LeBron James’ back pretty quickly, as they did for other Lakers players as well.

Lebron the greatest I’ve ever seen but all this whining lately. He’s not playing winning ball himself to be doing all this. Then these fake outburst on his teammates on the court are for show and to help continue the narrative it’s not his fault😂. — Qdawg (@Qdwag94) March 15, 2022

Niggas on ESPN just said “who would’ve thought it would take a text from LeBron James to convince him he was retired to long” You’re generational @BallsackSports — ‎ ً (@FanMahome) March 14, 2022

