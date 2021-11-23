“Allen Iverson doing a TikTok commercial with Ty Lue is too damn funny!”: Sixers legend teams up with former NBA Finals opponent of crossover fame for hilarious commerical

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and Allen Iverson joined each for a hilarious TikTok commercial. The history these two players share makes the collaboration extra special

Despite a successful coaching career, Ty Lue to this day is most famous for an incident that took place 20 years ago. In Game-1 of the 2001 NBA finals, Allen Iverson walked over him, making it one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Tyronn Lue and the LA Lakers ultimately won the championship. However, Allen Iverson was the MVP that year and played his best in that series. The Philadelphia 76ers were no match for Shaq led LA Lakers coached by Phil Jackson. That game put an to the perfect postseason run the boys in purple and gold were having.

Given their history, AI and Ty Lue pairing up for a commercial is a pleasant surprise.

Ty Lue and Allen Iverson are clearly past their differences

Despite their controversial history, the pair teamed up for a hilarious TikTok commercial. Allen Iverson tries to imitate a popular trend on the video platform while Ty Lue helps him out with it.

Ty Lue was thrilled to meet The Answer after a long time for this collaboration. The LA Clippers coach spoke to Azarly of ClutchPoints about the same, “I have some good people working for me. They got me an opportunity. AI, it was great to see him. Haven’t seen him in a while. Fun”.

Contrary to popular belief, AI and Ty developed a good bond 4-5 years after the incident and remain good friends to this day. Lue never shies away from the fact that Iverson stepped over him. In addition, he admits that it made him famous.

