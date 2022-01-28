“Searching for a blow job Charles Barkley rather gets a DUI”: Throwback to the one of the funniest police reports of all-time where the Sixers Hall of Famer got busted in 2008

Charles Barkley never leaves an opportunity to entertain or get entertained even if he’s dealing with Police Officers.

Charles Barkley is one heck of a human being who was once one of the best basketball players in the world and now he is one of the most entertaining television personalities.

A member of NBA on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Chuck always has tough competition for him – whether it be Shaquille O’Neal, on the sets now, or the likes of Michael Jordan during his playing days.

Competing with the best always brought the best out of Charles. And so, he never found it tough to get going, and so he was one of the highest-earning players. Even after retirement, he has made a fortune in the television business.

Also read: “Gloria James’ son! God’s plan! LeBron James becomes the first player to be named an All-Star starter for 18 consecutive years”: The King ties Michael Jordan for the all-time leader in All-Star votes

Spending that fortune like nobody else, Chuckster sometimes used to find himself in the middle of controversies while he was playing, and even a long time after he retired from the league.

In what might be one of the funniest police reports of 2008, Charles Barkley was busted in Arizona early morning for DUI.

In search of a blow job Charles Barkley got a DUI

As soon he was caught, Barkley told cops he ran a stop sign because he was rushing to “get some oral sex”. According to the officer who wrote the report,

“He told me that he ran the stop sign because he was in a hurry to pick up the girl I saw get in the passenger seat.”

The officer continued: “He asked me to admit that she was ‘hot.’ He asked me, ‘You want the truth?’ When I told him I did, he said, ‘I was gonna drive around the corner and get a b**w job. He then explained that she had given him a ‘b**w job’ one week earlier and said it was the best one he had ever had in his life.”

The 1993 MVP certainly wouldn’t stop at that. The report further states when Barkley was taken to the station, he told one of the employees,

“I’ll tattoo my name on your a**” if he helped “get him out of the DUI.”

Realizing that he phrased it all wrong, he corrected himself while laughing. According to the report,

“He laughed and then quickly corrected himself and said, ‘I’ll tattoo your name on my a**’ and then laughed again.”

Also read: “If we are gonna s**k like this every year? my window is closed because I can’t get up for these meaningless games”: Draymond Green believed the Warriors’ window for a championship was over after the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto

Barkley is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining basketball players and television personalities of all time. Fan of the game or not, his larger-than-life personality gets everyone. It would be difficult and maybe impossible for TNT to find a replacement for Chuck when he decides to call it a day.