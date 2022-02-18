“Joel Embiid has been the best player in the NBA this season, DeMar DeRozan second-best, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been right there”: Charles Barkley lists his top 3 picks for MVP 

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley gives his top 3 picks for the 2021-22 NBA MVP.

With the NBA heading into the All-Star break, the race for the MVP is heating up. The era of the big men in the league is back with Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo contending for the top spot. Multiple-time All-Stars like DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul have joined the race too.

While Embiid is currently the favorite, The Joker and the Greek Freak aren’t far away. Another entrant into the race is Deebo, who recently surpassed Wilt Chamberlain in the following record.

HISTORY. DeMar DeRozan becomes the first player in NBA history with seven straight games of 35+ points and 50% or better shooting. pic.twitter.com/5Brb0ENCEv — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 17, 2022

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns hold the best record in the NBA, with CP3 playing incredible basketball, leading the league in assists and showcasing his clutch gene on a nightly basis. Thus it’s a neck-to-neck race heading into the All-Star break.

Also read: “The road for LeBron James was just as hard, if not harder than the road was for Michael Jordan”: Rich Paul reacts to his client earning the second spot on The Athletic’s top 75 players of all time

During a recent segment of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley gave his list of top 3 candidates for the MVP award this season.

Charles Barkley reveals his top 3 nominees for MVP.

The award-winning show Inside the NBA kicked off with Kenny Smith naming his top 3 picks for the MVP. The Jet had Embiid at no.1, followed by Giannis and DeRozan. Surprisingly, the two-time champion had The Joker at the no.4 position.

Following Smith was Barkley’s turn to give his top 3 picks. The eleven-time All-Star had Embiid at the no.1 position, followed by DeRozan and Giannis. Chuck has been a big advocate of Embiid winning the MVP this year, but doesn’t have DeRozan and Giannis far from him.

Charles Barkley on the MVP Race: “Embiid has been the best player in the NBA this season, DeMar DeRozan has been the second-best, and Giannis has been right there.” pic.twitter.com/B8Qr1DAR72 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 18, 2022

Embiid is currently averaging 29.3 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.5 BPG. While Deebo is averaging 28.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG, shooting 51.7% from the field. The defending champion and reigning Finals MVP Giannis is averaging 29.4 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.0 APG, shooting 54.7% from the field.

When we talk about their respective team standings, the Bulls are the no.1 seed in the eastern conference, followed by the Bucks at 3rd and the Sixers at 5th.

Also read: “It would have been tough for Giannis Antetokounmpo to be who he is today, back then”: Tracy McGrady feels the Greek Freak’s predictable game in the paint would have cost him back in the day

The MVP debate flares up some heated conversations between the panel of Inside the NBA, especially with Shaq and Chuck at loggerheads.