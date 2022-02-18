Basketball

“Joel Embiid has been the best player in the NBA this season, DeMar DeRozan second-best, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been right there”: Charles Barkley lists his top 3 picks for MVP 

"Joel Embiid has been the best player in the NBA this season, DeMar DeRozan second-best, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been right there": Charles Barkley lists his top 3 picks for MVP 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I missed out at the IPL auction unfortunately, I'm a little bit flat about that to be honest": Adam Zampa admits disappointment on getting unsold in IPL 2022 auction
Next Article
"Sky is the limit for LaMelo Ball": Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson are in awe of Hornets All-Star's abilities and maturity at his age
NBA Latest Post
"Sky is the limit for LaMelo Ball": Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson are in awe of Hornets All-Star's abilities and maturity at his age
“Sky is the limit for LaMelo Ball”: Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson are in awe of Hornets All-Star’s abilities and maturity at his age

LaMelo Ball hasn’t just amazed fans with his basketball skills in a short time, many…