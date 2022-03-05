“Joel Embiid is a nightmare for Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley”: Sixers big man dominates All-Star and ROTY level centers of the Cavaliers and NBA Twitter is thrilled

Joel Embiid tries taking over the Cavaliers’ frontcourt alone, the Sixers MVP does what many have failed to this season.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers struck gold when they managed to trade Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden before the transfer deadline.

Since then, there were plenty of speculations that whether the 5x All-Star will still be able to top the charts in the NBA’s MVP ladder while playing alongside the 2018 MVP. But all that came to rest since the duo took the court last week against the Timberwolves.

Not only the Sixers have blown away their opponents since that match by a combined 60+ points in 3 games, but their new All-Star duo has also done it while complementing each other games like no other past teammates have done for both individuals.

Embiid has continued his dominance in those games averaging over 32 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. The Philly big man didn’t hesitate to do the same against the Cavaliers’ trip of seven-footers.

Joel Embiid dominates Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in a single play

The Sixers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in Wells Fargo Center. Their 7’0 All-Star center decided to take care of the business against the three 7-footers of the Cavaliers.

Bullying a fellow 2022 All-Star big wasn’t enough for Joel, as he decided to take both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in a single play.

Joel Embiid makes this look too easy. pic.twitter.com/gfxA7B3Yar — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 5, 2022

And then again hunted for Mobley, this time Markkanen also got humbled.

Joel Embiid is actually Impossible to stop when he gets that low in the paint WATCH YA HEADS💥pic.twitter.com/AX3QhLeg8l — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) March 5, 2022

He left NBA Twitter in excitement after his utter dominance.

JOEL EMBIID LE BULLY BALL 😤😤 — 50 Nuances 🇺🇸🏀 (@50NuancesDeNBA) March 5, 2022

Joel Embiid has a different level skillset than Shaq. — mattaparker.eth (@mattaparker) March 5, 2022

I enjoy watching Joel Embiid play basketball because he inspires me to be great — Nathan (No Sources) (@nathenmikeuxl) March 5, 2022

The man has everything in his arsenal.

Joel Embiid is a nightmare 🪦 pic.twitter.com/iXDbqRp0kZ — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) March 5, 2022

While Embiid managed to score 18 points by the time the 3rd quarter ended, the Cavaliers frontcourt had a combined 20 points which were far lesser than their usual performances, proving the Sixers are also a resilient team on the defense, not just the offense.

Sixers ended up winning the game 125-116 with Embiid having a rather dull night against the Cavs, putting up 22-9-5, but must have enjoyed his game against the bigs.