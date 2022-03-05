Basketball

“I try to make the game easier for Joel Embiid”: James Harden doesn’t want the seven-foot center to dribble the ball too much or play 1-on-1 but rather get him easy looks at the basket

"I try to make the game easier for Joel Embiid": James Harden doesn't want the seven-foot center to dribble the ball too much or play 1-on-1 but rather get him easy looks at the basket
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Why doesn't Aaron Rodgers take less money like Tom Brady?": Charles Barkley destroys Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and Packers QB for not being more selfless like the NFL GOAT
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I try to make the game easier for Joel Embiid": James Harden doesn't want the seven-foot center to dribble the ball too much or play 1-on-1 but rather get him easy looks at the basket
“I try to make the game easier for Joel Embiid”: James Harden doesn’t want the seven-foot center to dribble the ball too much or play 1-on-1 but rather get him easy looks at the basket

Newly acquired Sixers guard James Harden admits he wants to make the game easier for…