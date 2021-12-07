“Joel Embiid is a terror no player wants any smoke with!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Sixers MVP as he ties Charles Barkley for an impressive franchise record

During the Sixers-Hornets overtime clash, Joel Embiid dropped 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists to help Philly grab a huge 127-124 win.

On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets hosted Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Spectrum Center in front of a 14,000+ fans audience. An action-packed contest that went down to the wire, at 119 apiece at the end of regulation. Outscoring James Borrego’s boys 8-5 in the extra period, it was Philly who grabbed a huge 127-124 win.

In the absence of LaMelo Ball, it was Kelly Oubre Jr. who filled in the former ROTY’s spot, recording an incredible 35-point, 5-rebounds, and 3-assists performance. However, his outing was overshadowed by the brilliance of Embiid. Playing 40 minutes, JoJo ended the night with 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists on an impressive 75/50/85.7 shooting split.

With his Monday night’s performance, the Cameroonian has now 5 games with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, tying Charles Barkley for the 2nd most in franchise history. The all-time leader for the same? Legend Wilt Chamberlain with 13 such games in his career.

Joel Embiid had his 5th career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, matching Charles Barkley for 2nd-most in 76ers history. Only Wilt Chamberlain (13) has more. pic.twitter.com/dypnwMWYNm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid puts up a historic performance

As soon as the 27-year-old’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

No one in the NBA can guard this man https://t.co/1YvH5tB9yN — The Rasengan (@ShineLikeTheSu7) December 7, 2021

He wants to be Jokic so bad — Nick Rogers (@NickRogers13) December 7, 2021

The 7-footer has now recorded his 6th straight double-double. During these 6 games, Embiid has been averaging 28.6 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. And has helped the team win 8 out of the last 10 games he suited up for.

Currently, the Sixers are 7th in the East with a 13-11 record. Being only 0.5 games behind the 4th seed Heat, Philly should hope to rise up the standings as quickly as they can.