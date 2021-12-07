“Free John Wall!”: Jalen Green emphatically requests the Rockets to trade ‘Heem’ away from Houston

Jalen Green takes to his story to say, “Free Heem,” while posting a compilation of John Wall in his prime with the Wizards.

John Wall has been having to ride the Houston Rockets bench for the entirety of this 2021-22 NBA season and for no good reason. The former Washington Wizards was booted away from the nation’s capital in a straight-up trade for Russell Westbrook in 2020 and it’s safe to say that deal wasn’t nearly as fruitful for the Rockets as it was for the Wizards.

Despite the fact that Wall has suffered major injuries to his legs, relinquishing him of a substantial amount of his athleticism, he’s still just as shifty off the dribble. After all, he did average 20.6 points and dish out nearly 7 assists a game in 40 games for the Rockets last season.

Also read: “Kelly Oubre Jr would drop 30 on you, and then blow a wide-open layup for Shaqtin’ too!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Hornets’ star’s recent performances

John Wall has been a part of trade talks ever since he landed in H-Town as it’s obvious he isn’t on the timetable that Rafael Stone and company are on.

However, the market for a 31-year-old point guard who is well out of his prime, on a supermax contract, isn’t exactly a valuable trade piece.

Jalen Green on the John Wall situation.

HousofHighlights posted a mix of John Wall during his days with the Washington Wizards, showing off the elite play that he indulged in on a night-to-night basis.

Jalen Green, Wall’s rookie teammate on the Rockets, took to his Instagram story to repost this mixtape/ compilation and captioned it, ‘Free Heem.’ This of course, is a blatant request for the Rockets front office to move him away from the franchise to allow him to play.

Also read: “Stephen Curry was doubled at half-court, yet he beat the buzzer from the logo!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors’ superstar drains his second buzzer beater from deep in the last three quarters

It could also be a request for them to simply allow him to play. In actuality, there was a meeting between Stone, Silas, and John Wall about a week ago. The content of this meeting has been muddled with Wall himself refuting a few of the claims that reporters made about what he demanded from the Rockets.

From the limited knowledge that fans have, it seems as though Wall wanting a starting role alongside the Houston youngsters while Stone and Silas relegated him to a bench role. This led to yet another stalemate between both camps, resulting yet another trade demand from John’s side.