“Kelly Oubre Jr would drop 30 on you, and then blow a wide-open layup for Shaqtin’ too!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Hornets’ star’s recent performances

Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr has been performing on a high level recently, gets trolled by NBA Twitter for his Shaqtin’ play

The Charlotte Hornets played with all their heart tonight, as they lost an OT encounter to the Sixers. The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball, Terry Roziers, Mason Plumlee, and Jason McDaniels. It is impressive that the Hornets managed to take the Sixers to OT.

Kelly Oubre Jr went off for 35 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and a block. He shot 6/13 from the deep and gave it his all to try and take the Hornets over the line. The Hornets had 7 out of their 8 active players scoring in double digits, and the eighth one had eight points too.

However, Joel Embiid and co. had different plans for the night. They won the overtime contest 127-124. Joel Embiid finished with a game-high 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists.

NBA Twitter reacts to the duality of Kelly Oubre Jr

Kelly Oubre Jr is a talented player who has been proving his worth in the last few games. Over the course of the last 7 games, he has been averaging 25.3 points on 52.8% shooting from the field, 44.3% from the deep.

Kelly Oubre Jr. over his last 7 games: 25.3 PPG

3.4 REB

52.8% FG

44.3% 3PT pic.twitter.com/ZfveTc8YFq — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) December 7, 2021

Tonight, he had 30 points before the start of overtime. To start the OT, Oubre stole the tip but blew the wide-open layup.

NBA Twitter went wild to react to the same.

Bro went with his off hand and didn’t even touch the rim — (@_HeatSZN_) December 7, 2021

Micheal Jordan shaking his head right now — chef curry (@baby_face_goat) December 7, 2021

He calls that breakfast for dinner. Surprised he’s still in the league — Al Rell (@arell27) December 7, 2021

Every hoopers biggest fear: a fast break layup — Anthony Edwards Burner (70-12) (@burner_edwards1) December 7, 2021

The Hornets would like to avoid a losing streak with their star out, and Oubre would have to play a huge role for the same.