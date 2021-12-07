Basketball

“Kelly Oubre Jr would drop 30 on you, and then blow a wide-open layup for Shaqtin’ too!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Hornets’ star’s recent performances

"Kelly Oubre Jr would drop 30 on you, and then blow a wide-open layup for Shaqtin' too!": NBA Twitter reacts to the Hornets' star's recent performances
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Bryce Maximus James is literally my height!": Bronny James' update about his younger brother and LeBron's younger son should leave basketball fans salivating
Next Article
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 schedule and fixtures: When and where will Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry was doubled at half-court, yet he beat the buzzer from the logo!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors' superstar drains his second buzzer beater from deep in the last three quarters
“Stephen Curry was doubled at half-court, yet he beat the buzzer from the logo!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors’ superstar drains his second buzzer beater from deep in the last three quarters

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry moves to within 19 3s of Ray Allen’s record in style,…