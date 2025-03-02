mobile app bar

“Joel Embiid Is Officially Done”: Kendrick Perkins Has 0 Faith in 76ers Star’s Future MVP Campaigns

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Joel Embiid and Kendrick Perkins

Joel Embiid and Kendrick Perkins
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season hopes took a massive blow on Friday after Joel Embiid was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Embiid’s knee troubles have cast a shadow on the already struggling franchise that’s on a nine-game losing streak. But is there more trouble coming their way? Kendrick Perkins certainly thinks so.

While discussing Embiid’s injury on NBA Countdown, the former NBA star wrote him off by saying that he is “officially done.” What Perk meant by that is Embiid will never be the same player again, an All-NBA first-team-MVP threat that he has been for many years.

Perkins clarified his comment by stating that there is still some basketball left in the former MVP. Whenever he recovers and steps back on the court, Embiid will be able to put up good numbers for his team. But his days as the franchise centerpiece are over. The 30-year-old might never get back into MVP conversations.

“I believe that Joel Embiid is officially done. When I say done, not retiring, I mean done as being that guy again. Even when he comes back next year, he still not gonna be that MVP, All-NBA Joel Embiid,” the analyst said.

Embiid has had a troubled history with injuries throughout his career and was struggling from the beginning of this season.

The Sixers star was taking injections to be able to spend some time on the floor. At the start of the season, he made his intentions clear over not playing back-to-back games, citing his health as a primary concern. At the time, several pundits stated that he should be rested for the season and allowed time to recover.

When he realized how severe his knee issues were, Embiid tried to warn the franchise of its consequences. As per Shams Charania, “Joel Embiid went directly to 76ers owner…about the state of his knee and about where the realization he’s at with it.”

But the franchise ignored all those signs and continued to put him in games, which led him to this point.

At this moment, nothing is looking good for the seven-time All-Star. As per Keith Smith, if the 76ers star doesn’t return to the hardwood in a year, he might end up losing his contract with the franchise. The organization will have grounds to force him into medical retirement.

Smith wrote, “If Joel Embiid is unable to play, starting on February 22, 2026 (one year after his last game), the Sixers could petition for a medical retirement. At that point, an independent doctor selected by the NBA and NBPA would examine Embiid. If agreed he can no longer play, his remaining contract would be wiped off the books for the Sixers.”

Although Embiid has an MVP, seven All-Star appearances, two scoring titles, and All-NBA team selections on his resume, he still hasn’t realized his true potential. If he fails to recover in time and make a solid comeback, he will go down as one of the biggest ‘What ifs’ in the league’s history.

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these