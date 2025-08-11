mobile app bar

John Stockton Credits Chiropractor He Thought Was a “Quack” for His Longevity in the NBA

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

NBA great John Stockton is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great John Stockton is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Spending nearly two decades in the NBA isn’t for everyone. John Stockton, however, managed that, with his career spanning from the mid 1980s to the early 2000s. He saw eras unfold, dynasties rise and fall and basketball change. The secret behind his long career? His chiropractor.

Stockton missed just 22 games in his 19 years in the NBA. In an episode of The Maverick Approach, he addressed this insane stat, beginning by factoring in luck. External factors never led to injuries. For instance, he didn’t suffer too many impacts with others on the court.

On top of that, Stockton trained hard. He trained when others would go off on vacations or sleep at home. As soon as the off-season began, he, along with his friend from Gonzaga, would get right to work. This, in Stockton’s words, prevented a “drop off”. Then, he met Dr. Craig Bueller.

“I though chiropractors were quacks,” Stockton admitted. “I thought he was a quack too. I avoided him for almost two years. Every day he’s in the training room, I’m like no, no, no. You keep that stuff to yourself buddy.” But interestingly, Dr. Bueller changed Stockton’s mind.

“Time and again, he resolved ankle sprains, a tendonitis. I had a tendonitis that went on for a year and a half,” he continued. Stockton even resorted to certain ‘banned’ anti-inflamanants which were bad for the heart but they didn’t work. Bueller, meanwhile, fixed it in just five minutes.

“Once I started trusting him, I went into his office and in five minutes, he fixed something I was taking anti-inflammatory for, for a year and a half,” he added.

Thanks to the doc, Stockton went on to have a legendary career and become a Utah Jazz icon. He was a 10-time All-Star in Salt Lake City and had his No. 12 jersey retired by the franchise. But perhaps the most astonishing fact will always remain that he missed just 22 games between 1984 and 2002.

