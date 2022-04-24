“Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving loses any sleep over losses”: Skip Bayless questions mentality of the ‘most skilled’ Nets duo after going down 3-0 vs Celtics

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless takes a shot at the Nets superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, hinting at their ignorant attitude.

The Brooklyn Nets are heading for a disaster after losing their 3rd consecutive game to the Boston Celtics, one game away from being swept. The duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staring at a sizeable taint coming at their respective legacies.

Steve Nash and his men failed to capitalize on the home game, with KD and Kai scoring 16-points each. Known for their effortless scoring abilities, both the superstars folded in front of the Celtics. While Durant had 5-turnovers, Irving shot below 40% in the game.

If the Nets get swept, this will account for one of the biggest collapses in NBA history. Nonetheless, one cannot deny the efforts and brilliance of the Cs’ young roster boasting Jayston Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart, who put the clamps on the Durant and co.

With the Nets heading for an embarrassing first-round exit, Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless was livid, taking a dig at the ignorant attitude of KD and Kai on Twitter.

Skip Bayless fears KD and Kai having no regrets post their losses to the Celtics.

In what it seems, Shannon Sharpe is about to win some cases of Mountain Dew, courtesy of Skip. Currently down 0-3, the Nets are headed towards catastrophe, leaving Skip in a state of frustration. The former ESPN analyst had been gunning for the Nets all-year long.

Having a gala time post the Lakers not making the playoffs, Skip might have to eat some of his words. An advocate of Durant and Irving’s talent, Skip isn’t being able to process the All-Star duo’s recent performances.

What fears the Fox Sports analyst more is the careless attitude of the former champions.

The one thing that scares me about KD and Kyrie is, I don’t think either loses any sleep when he loses. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 23, 2022

Known for their clutch ability, the duo has struggled in the fourth quarter of the series, with KD being an astonishing 1-for-3 and Irving being 3-for-5 so far.

Skip’s above tweet highlights the rebellious nature of Durant and Irving, known for their ultra-defensive attitude when it comes to facing criticism. There is an anti-authority characteristic that the two superstars exhibit, especially Irving.

