Joel Embiid Pens Note to City of Philadelphia After Signing One of the Richest Contract Extensions in NBA History

Joel Embiid, who has been with the Philadelphia 76ers since 2014, just signed a maximum extension contract with the team for the next three years. After signing the contract, the seven-time All-Star took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to the city of Philadelphia.

The new contract will make Embiid one of the highest earners in the league and the 30-year-old took this moment to thank the city that has given him everything. The Process assured his fans and the city that he plans on staying there for the rest of his career and hopefully win a title for the City of Brotherly Love.

Embiid stated that he truly values the community in Philadelphia which has given him so much to cherish. He acknowledged that there is still a lot of work left to do and it seems like he has mentally prepared himself to do the work.

Embiid wrote, “Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #Trust the process.”

The city has been looking for a championship for over four decades and Embiid is their best shot at the title. The 76ers are looking strong with the signing of Paul George in the offseason.

Moreover, Embiid’s recent contract extension will give him all the motivation he needs.

JUST IN: Joel Embiid says he is signing a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. The one-time NBA MVP will sign a three-year, $193 million maximum extension with the 76ers, with a player option in 2028-2029, sources tell @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/BzA0mUO8yc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2024

According to Shams Charania, the 2023 NBA MVP has signed a three-year, $193 million max extension deal with the franchise. He will also have a player option in 2028 and 2029. Embiid’s current contract is valued at $301 million for five years, making him the recipient of the third biggest contract in the league.

The two players above him in the pay scale are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.