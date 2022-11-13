John Salley, Who Got $700 For ‘Bad Boys’, Once Pissed Off $100M Martin Lawrence by Asking him “You Got a Prenup?” in Front of His Fiancee

Hollywood celebrities make a conscious effort in maintaining relationships with athletes in all top sports and vice-versa. One such relationship saw Martin Lawrence becoming friends with Lakers’ John Salley.

Although the 4x NBA champ was never a superstar in the league, he did get the opportunity to be a known name among the celebs when he got the chance to play in LA when he was 3 years into his retirement.

And while he got the opportunity to befriend one of the best comedians turned actors in Martin, it didn’t stop him from keeping his quirky self quiet when he once saw the Bad Boys actor with his fiancée.

Also read: Jaylen Brown speaks out in support of Kyrie Irving after latest statement from Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai

John Salley once hilariously pissed off Martin Lawrence

In his recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the former Detroit Pistons big man shared the story of when he went for a giving an audition in the “Bad Boys” movie and came across the comedic genius who was in a woman’s company.

He vividly remembered him asking a hysterical question to Martin which pissed off the actor rather than making him laugh.

When Lawrence introduced Salley to his new Fiancée the 6’11 giant said this right in front of her, “Ooh she fine, yeah she fine, you got a prenup?”.

Salley has an active acting career

Accepting his love for acting in front of Shannon, John, who earned a total of $14M from his NBA career, told how he got paid even less than $700 for playing a role in Lawrence and Will Smith starrer Bad Boys in while he was approaching the end of his basketball career.

He played the role of a thick-glassed hacker who is just out of jail because he is helping the Miami Police department.

Salley has since appeared in multiple movies like Eddie, Bad Boy II, Confession of Shopaholic, the Ultimate Christmas Present, and a few others.

As recent as May 2022, he played the role of a former Basketball Star and a sneaker maker in Sneakerella.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Once Likened 6ft 4″ Dwyane Wade’s ‘Humble’ and ‘Shy Nature’ to that of a Superhero