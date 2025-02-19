John Wall Laments Missing Klay Thompson as a Teammate, Criticizes Wizards’ 2011 Draft Pick

John Wall eventually got his star backcourt partner when the Washington Wizards drafted Bradley Beal in 2012, but the team had a chance to make it happen one year earlier. The 34-year-old recalled how close the Wizards were to drafting Klay Thompson in the 2011 NBA Draft, which would have created one of the most fearsome and balanced guard duos in the association.

Advertisement

During his appearance on the Draymond Green Show, Wall was asked if he thought his front office did a good job while he was in D.C. The five-time All-Star felt the Wizards “missed out on some pieces” early in his career when the franchise was often positioned near the top of the draft, stating Thompson could have joined him, but the team decided on Czech forward Jan Vesely.

The Wizards selected Vesely five picks before the Golden State Warriors nabbed Klay with the 11th pick. At the time, the 6-foot-11 forward was viewed as the “overseas Blake Griffin,” according to Wall. With so much All-Star talent taken after him, though, Wall still laments the ill-advised draft decision. Vesely only lasted three seasons in the league before taking his career back to Europe.

Wall explained how he still needed a serviceable two-guard at the time, considering the team had yet to draft Beal, so Thompson would have been a seamless fit. The 11-year veteran made it known that he would have been delighted to have both of the sharpshooters play alongside him.

The Wizards were eventually able to add other important pieces, but none as talented as Thompson, which is why Wall still reminisces about his team’s missed opportunity.

John Wall has brought up the Wizards passing on Klay Thompson before

Considering Vesely’s quick flameout, Wall has known for years that the Wizards made the wrong choice in 2011. Being able to get a closer look at Klay Thompson’s elite skillset as a participant in the four-time champion’s predraft workout in Washington, D.C., Wall knew from the beginning that Thompson was a special talent who would have been the perfect complement to his slashing abilities.

“Yeah, I think we should have for sure took [Thompson],” Wall said. “A sharpshooter, you know. He can shoot the ball like that.” Thompson reportedly shredded the nets throughout his Wizards workout, but the team still decided on Vesely, who failed to contribute anything to Washington’s young core.

The Wizards seemingly didn’t have a good excuse to pass on Thompson, either. “[The Wizards] be having their reasons,” Wall said. “I didn’t say it was good, OG. But I just say they got their reasons.” He may have been a qestionable decision-maker, but former Wizards GM Ernie Grunfeld made it possible for the Warriors to create the most dominant dynasty of the 2010s.