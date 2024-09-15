“Kobe’s Lakers or KD’s Thunder”: Klay Thompson Shares Inspiration Behind Studying 2011 Mavs Championship Run

For the first few months after Golden State traded Klay Thompson, much of the conversation centered around his departure from the franchise where he won four NBA championships. Over the last few weeks, however, fans are taking note of how Thompson is adapting to his new situation in Texas. Looking for ring number five, the sharpshooter went straight to the horse’s mouth, finding inspiration from the greatest Dallas Maverick – Dirk Nowitzki.

Advertisement

On September 14th, the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation hosted their 6th annual charity tennis match in Dallas. Nowitzki’s former teammates, Steve Nash and JJ Barea, attended the event alongside the Mavericks’ new #31, Klay Thompson.

A few days before the tennis match, Thompson had taken to Instagram to share that he was studying his team’s 2011 championship run. Dallas Sports reporter Abby Jones took note of it, and at the Nowitzki Foundation event, she asked the five-time All-Star what he learned from that historic season.

Klay Thompson explained, “I saw just an incredible group that persevered through, you know, a low seed, and beat some incredibly talented teams. Whether it was Kobe’s Lakers or KD’s Thunder and even the Heatles of Miami.”

“It was just a run that was so inspiring, and it was cool to watch that and try and replicate that in the upcoming season,” the Olympic gold medalist continued, “I just got to Dallas, and I want to have this in the back of mind while I’m out here, of why I did come here.”

Klay Thompson was studying the 2011 Dallas Mavericks finals run where they brought the first Championship to Dallas. He shared his thoughts on that team and excitement for the opportunity with the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/ySkx1X58qp — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) September 14, 2024

While they were not technically a low seed (3) during the 2011 Playoffs, there are some notable comparisons between that championship-winning roster and the 2024-25 Mavericks.

For one, the Western Conference is brimming with so much talent that any series can become contentious. Dallas’ 2011 run saw them take on the Harden-Westbrook-Durant Thunder and Kobe Bryant’s Lakers, who were gunning for a three-peat. Few expected Dirk Nowitzki & Co. to sweep Bryant and Pau Gasol and nobody saw them beating Miami’s Big Three.

Coming into the 24-25 season, the Mavericks face similar circumstances. Shai’s Thunder, Jokic’s Nuggets and Edwards’ Timberwolves will continue their push from last season, with younger teams like Memphis and New Orleans also showing signs that they’re ready to contend. Then if Dallas makes it out of the West, they likely face a rematch against the Boston Celtics.

Even amidst all this competition, Klay Thompson is set on winning his fifth ring. And he is channeling the resilience of the 2011 Mavericks to achieve that goal.