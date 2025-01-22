Jonathan Kuminga “Nowhere Close” to Return from Ankle Injury, Informs Warriors HC Steve Kerr

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ problems don’t seem to be ending anytime soon. The team’s third-leading scorer for the season, Jonathan Kuminga, has missed eight consecutive games due to an ankle injury. As per coach Steve Kerr’s comment on Willard & Dibs, he is slated to miss even more games in the future.

Coach Kerr was asked during the radio show if there was an update on Kuminga’s injury. He said that even though the young forward is making progress, the ankle sprain was “pretty bad”, which is making it difficult for him to bounce back quickly.

Kerr said, “He’s progressing, but it was a pretty bad ankle sprain and he hasn’t been on the court yet or anything.”

This might turn out to be a major worry for the Warriors as their season continues to spiral downwards. With no confirmed timeline for Kuminga’s return in sight, coach Kerr is focusing on getting his player back in shape as soon as possible.

“He’s doing as well as possible, but he’s nowhere close to being ready to play,” Kerr added.

The 22-year-old picked up the ankle injury during the January 4 matchup against the Grizzlies. Coming off the bench, JK was looking good, dropping 13 points with two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes. However, he had to be taken out early after he sprained his ankle.

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga's injured ankle: "He's nowhere close to being ready to play." (via @WillardAndDibs) 🎧 https://t.co/yNd6AZwtyK pic.twitter.com/MZPC5ibPcu — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 22, 2025

To make matters worse for the franchise, Draymond Green also got injured during the Wizards game. The Warriors veteran’s MRI showed that he has a mild calf strain and will be re-evaluated in a week. In a time like this, the Warriors could really use JK’s services, but it’s unlikely that he’d return anytime soon.

The Warriors are struggling to keep up with the table-toppers in the Western Conference. Currently sitting in the 11th place with a 21-21 record, the Dubs are far from where they’d have wanted to be. In JK’s absence, they have lost five of their last eight games. Kuminga has been one of the rising stars for the franchise, but his future in Golden State has still been in jeopardy.

The 22-year-old has been in the trade rumors for a while and is going to be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2025. Despite being one of the key players under the Warriors’ two-timeline strategy, Kuminga might have to leave the franchise soon as no agreement has been reached between him and the GSW.