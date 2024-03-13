5 Players Who have Dunked on Victor Wembanyama Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ja Morant

Victor Wembanyama has already begun to prove his potential after becoming the most hyped No.1 draft pick in the league since LeBron James. Averaging 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game as per Basketball Reference, Wemby is starting to become a cornerstone project for Greg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs and might as well have a legendary career in the league. However, having his prowess doesn’t mean he is immune to getting overwhelmed by some of his opponents.

Though dunking against the 7’4″ French prodigy seems like a mammoth task for many, some players have proved that the mighty wunderkind can be posterized and overwhelmed in high-pressure situations. In fact, dunking on the player leading the league in blocks comes with a sense of achievement for the players facing Wemby this season.

Golden State Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis proved this by posterizing Wemby in a blowout 112-102 win against the Spurs last night. Besides TJD, several other players have shown their might against Wemby with their earth-shattering dunks. This article features the top five players who have dunked on Wemby, posing a challenge to the No.1 pick’s rim protection prowess in tense game situations.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis had a highlight moment by posterizing Victor Wembanyama in the closing minutes of last night’s game. Jackson-Davis tried shaking Wemby off on the perimeter, then turned around the corner and posterized the 7’4″ Spurs big man with a spirit-shattering throw-down.

In response to TJD’s dunk, Tom Osborn reported on X of Wemby saying, “Getting dunked on is nothing. It’s part of the game. I dunk on a lot of people and a lot of people dunk on me too. But I think I block more often than I get dunked on, so that’s positive.”

It’s pretty refreshing and humbling to see Wembanyama taking the light of such events quite positively. Jackson-Davis ended the night with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, beating the Spurs on a 112-102 scoreline.

Ja Morant

Just days after returning to the league, Ja Morant showed off his offensive prowess against the rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. During a game against the Spurs earlier this January, Morant crossed up Wemby and eviscerated him with a dunk, which went viral on social media. Indeed, this was a way for the Grizzlies star to remind the league of his return to the game.

The game contest ended in a 98-106 loss for the Spurs, with Ja Morant adding 26 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies as per ESPN, while Victor Wembanyama added 20 points, 1 assist, and 7 blocks for the Spurs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nobody seems to be as dominant as Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor. The Greek Freak is well known for his athleticism and insane dominance inside the paint, which makes him one of the most prolific scorers in the league. In his first face-off against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in January, Giannis slammed home a left-handed hammer on the young star, with the dunk gaining viral attention on social media.

The Bucks won the game 125-121, with Giannis posting 44 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Wembanyama added 27 points, 1 assist, and 9 rebounds for his team, as per ESPN.

Anthony Davis

In a game against the Spurs earlier in the season, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had already planned a ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment for the No.1 drafted rookie, Victor Wembanyama. Davis threw a thunderous dunk over Wemby, handing him his ‘Welcome to the League’ moment before letting a primal yell afterward to celebrate.

Davis was in red-hot form during the game, considerably outplaying Wembanyama. In a 122-119 win over San Antonio, the Lakers forward posted 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist. The Frenchman also had some moments of shine, adding 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists to his team’s box score tally, as per ESPN.