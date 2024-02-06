“LeBron Probably Already Has a Backdoor Deal with a Team”: Chandler Parsons’ Theory on Bronny James’ NBA Debut Is “Tampering”, Claims Lou Williams

Every NBA fan knows the fact that LeBron James‘ prime objective now is to play with his eldest son – Bronny James. The NBA superstar is playing his 21st season with the Los Angeles Lakers while his son is playing for the USC Trojans as a freshman. Recently, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discussed on the show – ‘Run It Back’, how LeBron already has a plan in mind to make his wish a reality.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons was asked about James’ future in the NBA, to which he replied, “First of all, this man knows everything. I think he already knows that Bronny is declaring for the draft. He probably already has a backdoor deal with a team where he is going to squat up with him. The minute you see Bronny James declare for the draft, they know who’s taking him< and you know where LeBron James is going.”

He further insinuated that LeBron would use him as leverage to get Bronny drafted in the upcoming NBA draft.

Everyone is aware of the power and influence LeBron James holds across the league. As one of the greatest players in NBA history, he has earned the respect of everyone in the NBA. Currently, he is on an expiring two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and will become a free agent this summer if he doesn’t opt for the player option.

After Parsons made some valid points about LeBron’s future, NBA’s former Sixth Man of the Year winner – Lou Williams jokingly said, “That’s called tampering!” Parsons attested to Williams’ comments and replied, “Call it what you want. But, that’s what’s happening. This guy is smart. He is business savvy, he is all about his next move. He is not going to let us know but just know when he declares for the draft,” “Things get organized”, says Lou Williams.

Bronny is currently coming off the bench for the USC Trojans men’s basketball team. The player is averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 14 games played. The young player is shooting under 40% from the field and the three-point line. With the above numbers, the player doesn’t stand out as a viable draft option, but it will be interesting to see how the franchises evaluate him, considering they might get the best player in the NBA as well.

Bronny James’ future in the NBA

Bronny James has been a talking point across the NBA due to his surname. As the eldest son of one of the NBA’s greatest players, there has been a lot of talk about his draft prospects. ESPN’s senior NBA insider – Adrian Wojnarowski, spoke on the young player joining his father’s current team in Los Angeles and said, “The Lakers are not a developmental program, they’re a win-now program.”

Woj makes a valid point, as the Lakers are always trying to win championships and have not looked to develop through the draft.

LeBron has publically stated that he wants to share the court with his son – Bronny James, and he is working towards that happening. That being said, the young player has not yet officially declared for the 2024 NBA draft. It is safe to say that LeBron’s future will also depend on his son’s decision to join the NBA and where he ends up getting drafted.