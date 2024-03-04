Jrue Holiday Stats vs Warriors: What’s Celtics Star’s Record Against Stephen Curry and Co.

Jrue Holiday is one of the most elite point guards in the league, whose offensive and defensive prowess helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship in 2021. Drafted as a 17th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009, Holiday will face the Golden State Warriors in the league, who are currently 9th in the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, the Celtics have the best record in the league, standing atop the Eastern Conference table. As Holiday is about to face Stephen Curry and Co. today, let’s find out how the star guard has fared against the Warriors during his career.

According to Stat Muse, Holiday has played 30 games against the Warriors, averaging 19.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. Holiday has shot 45.6% from the floor in all of these outings, including 35.1% from beyond the arc and 79.8% from the free-throw line. Defensively, Holiday has also recorded 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while facing the Warriors.

Holiday has faced the Dubs during his stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and currently with the Boston Celtics. As a 76er, Jrue Holiday recorded a high of 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists in three separate games. Similarly, while playing for the Pelicans, Holiday scored a high 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 15 assists in separate games against the Dubs.

Holiday’s stint with the Milwaukee Bucks was very special, as he could help the team win a championship in 2021. As part of the Bucks, Holiday’s best stats were 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in four separate games against Golden State. Currently, as a Celtic, Holiday has played just one game against the Dubs, scoring 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in the same.

In the postseason, Holiday has faced the Warriors 8 times in his career, averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. He has shot 45.4% from the field in these games, scoring 29.4% of his three-point attempts and 76.5% from the free-throw line. As a key playmaker for all his teams, Jrue Holiday’s excellent length, coordination, and court vision have helped him become a valuable asset for his teams. Though injury-prone, Holiday is considered to be a star-level combo guard who can play to his best potential when he is fit and healthy.

What is Jrue Holiday’s record against the Warriors?

Jrue Holiday has a 10-20 record against the Warriors in the regular season in his career. His best record against the Dubs was as a 76er, going 6-2 against the Bay area team. On the other hand, his worst record against the Warriors came as a Pelican, going 3-14 against the team. During his time at the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday had a 1-3 record against the Dubs and has lost one game against the team as a Celtic this season.

Holiday’s playoff record against the Warriors isn’t quite impressive either. The guard has recorded just one win in his eight postseason faceoffs against the Dubs. As a combo guard, Holiday might need to put some bulk to his frame to match the league’s current standards of physicality. Furthermore, the Celtics guard must also work on his shooting stroke from beyond the arc and his shot selection to fare better against top teams in the league, such as the Golden State Warriors.