Carmelo Anthony And Iman Shumpert Rave About Jrue Holiday’s ‘Perfect’ Game

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been invaluable draft picks for the Boston Celtics. Ever since their arrival, the Boston Celtics have been in the mix for the Larry O’Brien trophy, but the duo was unable to get the job done. They lacked a proven leader and playmaker. This led to one of the more groundbreaking three-team trades in recent NBA history, a transaction that landed the Celtics their missing piece – Jrue Holiday.

Holiday had been underrated ever since the time he was sitting up for the New Orleans Pelicans. However, his contributions to two title-winning teams and two Olympic Gold Medals in the span of four years have changed the perception about him. After the Bucks’ 2021 championship run, everyone knew what the 34-year-old brings to the table. That includes former players Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert, who raved about Holiday’s skillset and dedication to his role.

On Melo’s podcast, 7AM in Brooklyn, the pair of former New York Knicks talked about the type of players that stick out in the NBA. Besides the superstars, there are plenty of unheralded players who are always doing the dirty work for their team. In the case of the Celtics, those players are Holiday and Derrick White, who were both acquired within the last few years.

“Owning your role, nobody wants to accept that role. The Derrick White’s, the Jrue Holiday’s, they stand out…” Anthony started.

The Celtics had faltered in the Eastern Conference Finals three times in five years before adding Derrick White. After adding White, they broke the barrier and made it to the NBA Finals. ESPN showed Boston had an 86% chance of winning the series. However, the Warriors were able to clinch the NBA Championship in 6 games.

Ultimately, it was the addition of Jrue Holiday that made the difference for the Cs.

“If you guys wanna watch somebody that’s a skilled basketball player, just watch Jrue Holiday. Ain’t no holes in his game. He not finna celebrate, he gon’ score the ball, sprint back hard, get back before… They gon’ build a wall, he gon’ communicate.” Shumpert added.

Studying Jrue Holiday can teach you A LOT about the NBA pic.twitter.com/w5cmbk5sOx — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) December 1, 2024

Holiday continues to be a catalyst for Boston’s success even as he ages into the twilight of his career. He remains an above-average starter with an efficient offensive repertoire and intense defense. His 12.1 points per game are the second lowest of his career, but Holiday’s efforts go further than the box score. His leadership, defensive instincts, and ability to consistently make the right play had made the Celtics’ ceiling higher than it has ever been.

It’s hard to believe a team as loaded as the Celtics could so easily bring in another All-Star guard. Jayson Tatum still doesn’t know how Boston was able to pry Holiday away from the rival Bucks.

Jayson Tatum still can’t believe the Bucks gave up Jrue Holiday

Tatum has been the face of the Celtics since being drafted in 2017, but it wasn’t until last season, playing alongside Holiday, that the All-NBA forward was able to win his first championship. When asked about his initial reaction to the trade, Tatum kept his astonishment short and to the point.

“At first, I was like, ‘I can’t believe Milwaukee let this happen.’ So, thanks to the Bucks.” Tatum said this past offseason.

The Bucks were able to acquire an All-Star guard for themselves in Damian Lillard, but in hindsight, the team may have been better off hanging on to Holiday, who has six All-Defense nominations to his name and remains a starter for the 16-4 Celtics.