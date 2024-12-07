“Wanna Whoop Their A**”: Jrue Holiday Reflects on Playing Against His Former Bucks Teammates

Dec 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday’s departure from Milwaukee in 2023 was a shocker for not only Bucks fans but for Holiday himself as well. The two-time All-Star was heavily involved in the community and had to uproot his life in the Wisconsin city to move to Boston overnight. Therefore, it wouldn’t surprise many if Holiday had a vendetta against the Bucks during their visit to the Garden for tonight’s game.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old has been very clear about not having a soft corner for his former team during games. While talking to the media after the recent win over the Bucks, Holiday shared his thoughts on facing his ex-teammates on the floor. He said that the love is still there for his ‘brothers’ and it’ll always be good to see them. But once the game starts, his competitive drive takes over.

Holiday told reporters, “In between those lines, from the tip-off to the buzzer, I wanna win.”

Although there’s no bad blood between the Celtics star and his former running mates, he knows how to separate his personal feelings from his job as an athlete for the Boston franchise.

He added, “I love ‘em [his former teammates], it’s always great seeing them. But every time I play them, and probably even more so because they’re like my brothers, I wanna whoop their ass every time…To be able to switch it on and off…It’s just like, ‘Hey bro, good to see you’ and then once the game starts it’s like, ‘No, we’re not friends anymore.’”

Jrue Holiday on facing his former Bucks teammates: “I love ‘em, it’s alway great seeing them. But every time I play them, and probably even more so because they’re like my brothers, I wanna whoop their ass every time.” pic.twitter.com/VzpTi2YpCN — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 7, 2024

In tonight’s contest, Holiday scored 20 points with five rebounds and six assists. He also hit a clutch mid-range floater to help his team take the lead in the 111-105 win at TD Garden.

Holiday was also a pivotal part of the Bucks’ championship campaign in 2021. After playing for the franchise from 2020 to 2023, he developed a strong relationship with his teammates in Milwaukee. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was very fond of the 34-year-old as well.

Giannis admitted that Jrue Holiday leaving Milwaukee was bittersweet for him

Holiday was part of the trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks. While it was a calculated move from the franchise to provide more help to Giannis in the hope of another title run, the Greek Freak was sad that Holiday had to leave. He told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears that he is happy for Holiday and wishes him well for this new chapter.

Giannis said, “I wish him and his wife and his kids and his extended family the best. They always took care of me and my family… And again, I wish him the best in the next chapter now with the Boston Celtics — not against us; against everybody else… But it’s definitely bittersweet.”

Giannis said that Holiday was a special teammate because just standing next to him made other players feel special. He said that their relationship goes way beyond the realm of basketball as he loves him as a brother.