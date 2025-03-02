“JuJu Watkins Is Made for the Moment”: College Basketball Analyst Discusses USC Star in National Player of the Year Conversations

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles the ball against Michigan State Spartans guard Jaddan Simmons (1) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Historically, UCLA has reigned over the Los Angeles college basketball scene, but the tides are turning in USC’s favor. The figure responsible for the tectonic shift is sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins. The reigning Freshman of the Year excelled in the Trojan’s recent 80-67 victory over the second-seeded Bruins. This marked the second win for USC against UCLA this season. Watkins’ tremendous season has college basketball analysts elevating her in National Player of the Year conversations.

Watkins proved why she is one of the best players in college basketball on Saturday night. She finished the game with 30 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three blocks on 45% shooting from the field. The 6-foot-2 guard stole the show in USC’s statement win while separating herself from the competition.

On ESPN’s Countdown to Gameday, the panel of hosts discussed Watkins’ status in the National Player of the Year conversations. College basketball analyst Ari Chambers believes this performance gives Watkins the edge against the field.

“[JuJu Watkins] is made for the moment the entire season,” Chambers said. “I know we were discussing Player of the Year discussions, but every single time there’s a big moment to rise up to, JuJu Watkins does the thing she needs to do.”

Watkins’ ability to elevate her play when needed most is second to none in college basketball. Chambers and the other hosts brought up the pressure for Watkins to perform against a rival program. They also noted the pressure to show up in front of USC legend Cheryl Miller.

Miller is the sister of NBA legend Reggie Miller and is widely considered one of the best female basketball players ever. Watkins not only dominated but also earned Miller’s stamp of approval, in part for her tremendous offensive talents but also for her ability to make an impact on defense as well.

The panel continued to discuss Watkins’ case for National Player of the Year while comparing the candidates in contention.

JuJu Watkins has a legitimate case to win the NPOY award

The talent in the women’s college basketball scene is immense this season. Although Watkins is incredible, she isn’t the only player deserving of consideration for the National Player of the Year award.

The Countdown to Gameday crew highlighted Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and UCLA’s Lauren Betts as worthy candidates for the award. They all are putting up stellar numbers, but Watkins’ team success may push her into the lead.

Watkins led the Trojans to the Big Ten regular-season title in their first season in the conference. The dynamic star guard continues to reach historic feats in her short college career.

The sky is the limit for Watkins as many believe she has the tools to continue off of Caitlin Clark’s dominance in college. At this rate, she will join Clark by carving her name into the history books as well.