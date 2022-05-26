“Shaquille O’Neal has spent $750k on iPhones since their launch!”: Lakers legend has spent exorbitant amounts on phones, but not for the reason you think

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most benevolent guys in the NBA – he is known for being generous even when there are no cameras on him.

Shaquille O’Neal earned every single penny of his life’s earnings – he can spend his money however he wants to. And that he does. He spends it on incredible cars, tree houses, or yachts. But what he also does is give back to the society that made him the superstar that he is.

He has been known to give away random things on Walmart runs, but one thing he does meticulously. Every time a new iPhone is released, he buys 50 for them. Yes, you read that right, 50. Not for himself, but to just drop them off in different locations for people to pick up. People do free art drops, pamphlets, and stuff like that, Shaq is casually dropping phones.

He’s been doing this ever since the first one came out in 2007. That means he’s been doing this for 15 years now and with each iPhone costing north of 1000 dollars in the past few years, each drop must cost him a new, well-specced Dodge Charger. But it’s nothing to him because he’d probably make that back in a day.

Big Diesel is known to give away money or payout someone’s whole bill whenever he goes out. He doesn’t do it just for the cameras, that is the way he was raised by his mother and stepfather. To follow something that was taught to him as a kid even at 50 years of age shows how much he values his parents.

Big Diesel is a man who puts family over everything – values and family mean the world to him. It is a cliché heard in every fast and furious movie, but this man lives his life exactly that way.

Los Angeles may have had him for only 8 years, but he is still their big man through and through. After the passing of Kobe Bryant, he is the remaining piece of that dynamic duo the city has loved for many years.

