“Cade Cunningham really made Rudy Gay play Ring Around the Rosie”: The forward veteran falls prey to the rookie’s crafty handles during the Jazz-Pistons matchup

Late in the 1st quarter of the Pistons-Jazz clash, Cade Cunningham displayed his crafty handles and hit a spin around jumper over Rudy Gay.

Yesterday night, an ailing Detroit Pistons gave a hard fight to the 4th best team in the West – Utah Jazz. Even though the Jazz managed to grab a 101-111 win, the bout was surely much more competitive than they imagined it to be. Had it not been for the heroics of Cade Cunningham, it would’ve been a much more comfortable blowout victory for the Jazz.

The #1 pick of the 2021 draft managed to stuff the stat sheet – 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals, and only 2 turnovers. Recording his 4th 25/5/5 game, he is the only rookie this year to record multiple such games. And ties legends Isiah Thomas and Grant Hill for the most such games in team history through the 1st 36 games.

However, Cunningham didn’t go viral on social media for this incredible achievement. The 6-foot-6 guard made headlines for his impressive play late in the 1st quarter of the bout.

NBA Twitter reacts as Cade Cunningham displays his shifty handles to leave Rudy Gay frozen

At the 2:30 minute mark of the 1st period, Cunningham displayed a series of sleek handles. The 15-year vet Rudy Gay was left helpless as Cunningham went on to knock down a stunning turnaround jumper.

Here, have a look at the mesmerizing play.

Cade Cunningham leaves Rudy Gay needing a map pic.twitter.com/TtcrIcZyQA — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 22, 2022

NBA Twitter went gaga over the rookie’s play as it went viral all over social media.

Give Cade Cunningham the ball and move out the way !!!! — Cartier (@Yeah_Beezy) January 22, 2022

Cade Cunningham made Rudy Gay play Ring Around the Rosie 😭 pic.twitter.com/wxkvDvZEZa — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) January 22, 2022

get dat man a GPS https://t.co/AwLJwhGDWf — jake (@JakesBadTweets) January 22, 2022

The Pistons have now lost 4 out of their last 6 games, sitting 14th in the East with an abysmal 11-34 record. However, Cade has been one of the very few positive takeaways for Detroit, putting up a solid ROTY campaign, averaging 15.6/5.4/5.1.