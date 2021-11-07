Basketball

“Julius Randle will dominate in whatever aspect you need him to”:  RJ Barrett raves about the Knicks forward’s leadership skills amid a strong 6-3 start to the season

“Julius Randle will dominate in whatever aspect you need him to”:  RJ Barrett raves about the Knicks forward’s leadership skills amid a strong 6-3 start to the season
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"This is why LeBron James is the GOAT": King James tops Bleacher Report's list of the 8 most clutch players since 2000
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Julius Randle will dominate in whatever aspect you need him to”:  RJ Barrett raves about the Knicks forward’s leadership skills amid a strong 6-3 start to the season
“Julius Randle will dominate in whatever aspect you need him to”:  RJ Barrett raves about the Knicks forward’s leadership skills amid a strong 6-3 start to the season

RJ Barrett dishes out some huge compliments to Julius Randle for his leadership skills amid…