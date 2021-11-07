“Julius Randle will dominate in whatever aspect you need him to”:  RJ Barrett raves about the Knicks forward’s leadership skills amid a strong 6-3 start to the season

RJ Barrett dishes out some huge compliments to Julius Randle for his leadership skills amid an incredible 6-3 start to the campaign.

Julius Randle showcased his true colors this past season, leading the Knicks to the postseason while earning a spot in the 2021 All-Star Game. Picking up where he left the previous campaign from, the 2021 Most Improved Player has been sensational, yet again, and is a huge factor for NYK’s electric 6-3 (including wins over 76ers, Bulls, and Bucks) start to this young season.

Randle has been putting up some All-Star type numbers, averaging 21.9 points, 11.3 rebounds (8th in the league), 5.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks (career-best) per game on an efficient 42.7/35.3/80.4 shooting split.

Julius Randle tonight: 32 points

12 rebounds

4 assists

2 blocks

50% FG Gets better every year 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ioj1FuZa5e — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2021

Not only has Julius been elevating his game since the past few seasons, but the former Kentucky Wildcat has also taken on a leader role alongside veterans like Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker, and Taj Gibson. And according to RJ Barrett, the 26-year-old has been doing a phenomenal job in the same.

“Julius Randle sets the standard for our team with his great work ethic”: RJ Barrett

As per Barrett, Randle has been thriving in the leader position. In an interview with “The New York Post”, the former Duke Blue Devil spoke about Julius and his leadership skills.

“He dominates. He dominates literally every area of the game, whether you need him to get a triple-double, need him to get 10 assists, need him to get 16 rebounds, 30 points, he’ll do that. He’ll do whatever it is. He has such a motor and a great work ethic that he really sets the standard for our team.”

Apart from lauding the 6-foot-8 forward for his leadership skills, the southpaw hilariously also gave Randle some huge compliments for his dressing sense naming him as one of the “best-dressed Knick”.

“Julius can definitely dress. I’m gonna put Kemba in there, too.”

Being placed 5th in the East, the Knicks seem to be improving as a unit game-after-game. With their current form, we could very well witness Julius Randle leading NYK to a deep playoffs run this campaign.