Karl-Anthony Towns Laughs At Dawn Staley Potentially Going Off At His Excessive Fouling Amid Knicks Coaching Rumors

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after scoring on a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden | Credits- Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are times when an NBA player becomes an internet meme, and they often don’t appreciate it. Fortunately, Karl-Anthony Towns is not one of those guys. The Knicks’ superstar was the punchline of a now-viral clip making the rounds, and it has to do with famed college basketball coach Dawn Staley.

Advertisement

Why are KAT and Dawn Staley being referenced online? Well, she might become the next head coach of New York after the organization fired Tom Thibodeau shortly following the team’s postseason exit in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If Staley — a six-time WNBA All-Star who has coached South Carolina’s Gamecocks since 2008 — were to get the job, it would be historic. She would become the first female head coach in the league’s long history. And it’s not like she isn’t qualified. She’s led the Gamecocks to three National Championships and is a four-time Naismith Coach of the Year winner.

So when the internet caught wind of the rumor that Staley could be coaching in the NBA, it immediately started joking about her potentially managing KAT. The most popular meme is a clip of her screaming obscenities during a random game, captioned “Dawn Staley when KAT picks up his 3rd foul in the first quarter.”

How did Towns respond? With pure joy. The 29-year-old sensation reposted the meme and added a laughing emoji to show it was all in good fun.

Excessive fouling was an issue for Towns throughout the season, but especially in the playoffs. The big man had a few games where he showcased his true talent, most notably helping the Knicks mount a 20-plus point comeback against the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The problem was, he spent too many extended stretches on the bench due to early foul trouble.

So credit to KAT for being able to laugh at a part of his game he knows he needs to improve. The real question is: if Staley does come in, could she help the five-time All-Star clean that up?

That’s actually a valid question for the entire Knicks organization. Staley’s résumé speaks for itself. Hiring her would be a bold move, one New York can afford to make, considering they need something bold to finally break their championship drought. Not to mention, the Knicks have tried to poach just about every coach in the NBA and have been denied each time. That includes Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, Chris Finch, Billy Donovan, and Quin Snyder.

Being a head coach at the Mecca comes with massive media pressure, and New York’s press corps is among the most intense in sports. But Staley doesn’t seem like someone who’d get rattled. In fact, she’d probably relish the challenge. Come on, Leon Rose. Make the right call.