Basketball

“Russell Westbrook had the worst Lakers shooting performance since Kobe Bryant in 2015”: The Brodie’s makes the wrong kind of Lakers history in ignominious defeat to Blazers

“Russell Westbrook had the worst Lakers shooting performance since Kobe Bryant in 2015”: The Brodie’s makes the wrong kind of Lakers history in ignominious defeat to Blazers
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Valtteri and I will no doubt work as a team": Lewis Hamilton opens up about the Mercedes masterplan for the race at the Mexican GP
Next Article
“It’s like your back is against the wall, I think you just have to come out swinging”: Magic Johnson is an example to all HIV/AIDS survivors with his bravery
NBA Latest Post
“It’s like your back is against the wall, and I think that you just have to come out swinging”: Magic Johnson is an example to all HIV/AIDS survivors with his bravery
“It’s like your back is against the wall, I think you just have to come out swinging”: Magic Johnson is an example to all HIV/AIDS survivors with his bravery

Thirty years ago today Magic Johnson shocked the NBA and the world with his announcement…