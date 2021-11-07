“Russell Westbrook had the worst Lakers shooting performance since Kobe Bryant in 2015”: The Brodie’s makes the wrong kind of Lakers history in ignominious defeat to Blazers

During the Lakers-Blazers clash, Russell Westbrook scored merely 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists along with 6 turnovers, on a historically poor 7.7% shooting.

Russell Westbrook has had a rather subpar start to his Los Angeles Lakers stint. Averaging a solid 19 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, it is the efficient shooting and numerous turnovers where The Brodie has been quite dreadful.

While turning the ball over 49 times (league-worst) in his first 10 games, Mr. Triple-Double has also been shooting an awful 41.8% from the field (2nd worst since rookie season), 26.8% from beyond the arc, and 62.8% from the charity stripe (career-worst).

Also Read: Mr. Triple-Double’s ratings on the video game are lower than Tobias Harris and Khris Middleton

On Saturday night, the 2017 MVP had yet another sloppy shooting night. Putting up only 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in a huge 105-90 loss to the Blazers, Russ had 6 turnovers while shooting the ball at an awful 7.7% from the field.

Russell Westbrook missed the most shots as a Laker, with a single FG, since Kobe Bryant did in 2015

Westbrook earned himself a name in the history books after his Saturday night’s performance. Unfortunately for him, it is a feat he would definitely not want his name to be associated with. Shooting a horrific 1/13 from the field, the 9-time All-Star has missed the most shots as a Laker, with 1 field goal, since the late Kobe Bryant’s 1/14 performance against the GSW in 2015.

Russell Westbrook last night: 8 PTS

9 REB

6 AST

6 TOV

1-13 FG That’s the most missed shots by a Laker with only 1 FG since Kobe Bryant in 2015. pic.twitter.com/cDP98lkQLx — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2021

Also Read: Skip Bayless questions Russ for his poor performances and takes more shots at him

Amid Russ’ shooting slump, Anthony Davis’ and LeBron James’ injuries, Carmelo Anthony’s courageous performances off the bench is what has been saving LAL’s face this season.

With a .500 5-5 record, the 202 NBA champs are now placed 10th in the West, a place where they never would’ve envisioned nor hoped to seem themselves at. Now, starting their 5-game homestand, the Lakers, who play without Bron for another week, will hope to grab a few wins and prevent further falling down in the standings.