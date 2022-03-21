“Just appreciate the damn greatness from LeBron James!”: Jay Williams is emphatic with his disdain for slander towards the Lakers superstar

Jay Williams wants everybody to appreciate the greatness that they get to witness from LeBron James day in and day out.

LeBron James is 37 years old and is playing like a player in the middle of prime. While the Los Angeles Lakers’ record certainly doesn’t reflect this as they are 11 games below .500 and are at risk of not making the Playoffs as a whole, James has been the brightest spot on a largely forgettable season.

He’s currently 0.03 points behind Joel Embiid for the scoring title this 2021-22 NBA season, with even a slight uptick in his production locking down that title. With him staying in the game in garbage time and getting shots up when the game’s already been decided, LeBron James is clearly gunning for that scoring title.

Most recently, James hit quite the career milestone, passing Karl Malone for second all time in points scored in the regular season. He would also become the all time leading scorer in NBA history with regular season and Playoffs combined earlier this season.

Jay Williams wants people to appreciate LeBron James.

LeBron James is the most disrespected superstar in the history of the league. In this age of social media and anybody across the world being able to share their opinion, athletes are on the receiving end of hate far too many times, with James getting a great deal of the hate.

Following this incredible milestone, Jay Williams took to ESPN to put out a message that hopefully gets people to start appreciating the aging Lakers superstar more often.

“Sometimes you just need to take a step back and just appreciate the greatness that is right in front of your eyes and enjoy it for the time that you have it. At the age of 37, he’s averaging 30 damn points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, a true shooting percentage of 62% from the field at 37 years old!”

“His name is still revolving around the MVP conversation. Just think about that, just appreciate the damn greatness.”