“2015 really looked like the start of the end for LeBron James”: How did the 4-time MVP find his way back to fitness within months during his first season back in Cleveland

When LeBron James came back to Cleveland back in 2014, within months it looked like it could be the start of the fall of the King.

LeBron James has had one hell of a career. Cruising past his 19th season in the league, breaking several records each time he takes the court, James has been the face of the league for the longest time anyone has ever been.

That kind of longevity along with the form he is able to maintain at 37-years of age is unheard of in the NBA. He’s most certainly the Ironman of the league if at all anybody is. The man has been able to fend off any kind of serious injuries throughout his career, barring his first season with the Lakers.

A similar sort of problem occurred when he came back from Miami to Cleveland back in 2014. But only, that was much worse than his groin issue in LA.

Maybe it’s a change of environment or any kind of change altogether, but LeBron has just faced serious injury trouble in just 2 of his 19 seasons when he changed jerseys. But in neither of them, he missed more than 27 games.

The earlier one in 2014-15, his first season back with Cavaliers, seemed pretty serious though, and looked like it’d be the start of the process of uncrowning of the King.

LeBron James’ series of injuries in 2015

As you could see in this article by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, James stacked up various injuries throughout the season. From wrist sprains to rolled and twisted ankles, left knee strain, and lower back issues that started in his 20s.

The last one made him miss two weeks of action in January 2015. All the problems mentioned before the lower back one occurred after this lower back strain, all throughout the Playoffs. And still, he did this.

But how did he miss just 12 games in the season of action amid that consistent injury trouble is the question many still ask. Both the LeBron stans and haters equally wanted to know what made LeBron so tough within months after the 2015 Playoffs that he came back and won the championship in 2016. Thanks to a Reddit user for getting our attention on the subject.

How did LBJ come back from all those injuries?

Haters said that he took steroids to keep up with whatever came up next but as clean as he’s been throughout his career, drugs might not be even the resort LeBron will ever go toward. Either that or everyone else in the league takes drugs as well.

But it’s really his world-famous solution of taking care of his body, which costs him at least $1.5 million yearly. That would have helped him get back and do wonders in years to come. He has won 2 Championships, and 2x Finals MVPs after that troublesome season.

Not only that he is now the second on the all-time scoring list which then looked like an unattainable task for him. He has made several other records along the way.

