“Just be a great dude like your M—erf—ing Daddy”: Allen Iverson gave Jett Howard some words of encouragement at Iverson Classic

Former NBA Champion and Michigan Wolverines coach, Juwan Howard witnesses his son impressing Allen Iverson with his basketball skills

Michigan signee Jett Howard, who signed for the Wolverines coached by his father, Juwan Howard, was named MVP of the Iverson Classic. Scoring 20 points if 9/12 shooting, he led his team to a 120-110 victory in the game held the last Saturday in Memphis.

Jett Howard put on a SHOW at the @iversonclassic and took home the W and Co-MVP 😎 pic.twitter.com/BXQjisddHY — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 1, 2022

He had the best performance of all the players. The 6-foot-7 wing ranks No. 40 among high school seniors, according to the 247sports composite. He left Bartlett High School as a 3-point shooting contest winner on Friday and earned MVP honors on Saturday, but perhaps the most important moment was getting some words of wisdom from Allen Iverson himself.

“He has everything that it takes to be a superstar on every single level,” Allen Iverson said on the CBS Sports broadcast. “It comes so naturally to him, so easy to him.”

Allen Iverson gives Jett Howard a friendly talk

AI wasn’t done there, the Sixers’ legend met junior Howard after the game and had some ‘Uncle Chuck’ advice for his friend Juwan’s son.

“You’re great, man. You’re going to be great regardless of this hoop s—t or not,” Iverson said. “Just be a great dude like your m—erf—ing daddy. You tell him I love him, and I love you too. Anything you need from me, I’m here dawg. Uncle Chuck is here, baby.”

“You gonna be great regardless of this hoop s–t. … Just be a great dude like your motherf–king daddy.” A.I. gave Jett Howard some words of encouragement at the Iverson Classic 🙌 @brhoops (via @J9Howard, @bluebyninety) pic.twitter.com/VGFGIbVuGZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2022

AI was teammates with Juwan in Denver in 2008 when the latter had become a journeyman in the NBA after enjoying a decent success at the start of his career.

A one-time All-Star, Howard was the first player to sign a $100 million NBA contract. Fourteen years later, he came off the bench, to help LeBron James win his first title with the Heat in 2012. He also earned a ring the following season, serving as both a player and somewhat of an assistant coach, which led to his next career.

After that year then the man took up a coaching job primarily and retired from the NBA. And last year he led Michigan Wolverines to the Big 10 regular-season championship, winning Sporting News, Big Ten, and AP coach of the year awards.

