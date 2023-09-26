“Just Being Unselfish!”: 38 Y/O LeBron James’ Interview Strikes Eerie Similarity to His 17 Y/O Self at McDonald’s All-American Game

Credits: May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is always praised for his durability, versatility, and longevity. While Bron has set a remarkable standard for all three of those traits, people often overlook his playmaking abilities. Ever since he set foot in the NBA hardwood, the King has had incredible court vision and is undoubtedly one of the best and most creative passers in the league. LBJ has often spoken about his unselfish nature, and when a 38-year-old LeBron, who was on the verge of clinching the NBA’s all-time scoring record back in January 2023, talked about the same, it drew comparisons from a 17-year-old LeBron.

The 2003 McDonalds All-American Game was a special occasion for LeBron James. The 17-year-old recorded 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to lead the East squad to a 12-107 victory. A memorable win, the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School prospect lifted the MVP trophy in front of his home crowd – Ohio.

LeBron James spoke about being unselfish during the midst of the All-American Game

Even though LeBron James did end up going on a scoring rampage, fans and commentators didn’t expect him to “get his teammates involved.” During an in-game interview, the teenager revealed his unselfish game plan and explained how involving his teammates would result in everyone having more fun.

“When your teammates get into it, we have a lot more fun out there because they feel like if the best player on the floor can get us the ball, we all can have some fun. Trynna not be selfish. We’re just trying to play a team game.”

After answering a few more questions, LeBron gave his two cents on being compared to Magic Johnson and emphasized the importance of “just being unselfish”.

An interview from earlier this year is almost identical to the comments LBJ made more than 20 years ago. Back in January, as the Lakers star was approaching to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Bron revealed how he considered himself a pass-first player.

“But the scoring record was never even thought of in my head because I’ve always been a pass-first guy. I’ve always loved the excitement of seeing the success of my teammates.”

From what it seems like, LeBron will enjoy much more if he can clinch the all-time assists title. However, almost 5,400 assists away from surpassing John Stockton, clinching the #1 spot on the list seems a bit far-fetched.

LBJ, a ‘pass-first’ player, is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer

LeBron is a pretty elite playmaker. On several occasions across his illustrious career, the 6ft 9″ star has taken on the point guard role. It’s almost funny how he considers himself a pass-first player and yet is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the league.

LBJ usually plays the small forward position. However, during the 2019-2020 campaign, James started several games as the point guard. Running the point guard position, the King averaged 10.2 assists per game, clinching the 2019-2020 assists title.