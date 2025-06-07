Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, 2x Champion’s Supposed Spurs Preference Emerges as “Someone He Trusts” Speaks Out

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant’s time with the Phoenix Suns hasn’t gone the way many expected. Since joining the team, he’s dealt with injuries, playoff disappointments, and rumors of behind-the-scenes tension. The Suns, despite having a loaded roster with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, have failed to make a deep postseason run.

After this season’s disappointment, where the Suns finished 11th and couldn’t even make it to the play-in tournament, trade chatter around Durant has grown louder. As expected, there are several teams monitoring the situation in hopes of welcoming the veteran.

Teams like the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and more are being considered front-runners. KD rejoining the Golden State Warriors is also a possibility. Amid the speculations, longtime radio host John Gambadoro has added a surprising twist. On Arizona Sports, Gambadoro revealed that the Spurs are likely going to be his new team.

On the show, he said that he knows someone who has been around KD recently, and the two have talked about the San Antonio Spurs. He didn’t name the person, but emphasized this wasn’t some random source, it’s someone who has recently spent time around Durant and knows what’s being discussed.

He said, “Somebody that KD knows and trusts, that was talking to KD, he mentioned the Spurs.” This is big, especially because KD hasn’t directly made any trade requests or spoken about leaving. But when names like Gambadoro start revealing insider tidbits, it usually signals smoke.

Kevin Durant was talking to someone he knows and trusts, and they asked “Hey where might you end up?” And KD replied “The Spurs”, per @Gambo987 (Via @AZSports, h/t @FiestaCityHoops) pic.twitter.com/F2GyQAxYoL — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 6, 2025

The idea of KD joining the Spurs isn’t entirely outlandish. San Antonio has cap flexibility, one of the most hyped young stars in Victor Wembanyama, and a solid culture that will now learn how to function without the great Gregg Popovich. The Spurs could trade players like Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes, and draft picks for a lethal veteran presence like KD.

The timing also makes sense. KD is 36, still elite, but aware that the championship window is closing. If things don’t change in Phoenix, it makes sense he’d want out. And teaming up with a unicorn like Wemby could extend his relevance and allow him to guide a new face of the league.

As of now, nothing is confirmed. The Suns haven’t signaled that a KD trade is coming. But with increasing whispers, particularly one coming from someone Kevin Durant allegedly trusts, the Spurs angle is now on the board.