“DeMar DeRozan leads the NBA in 4th quarter scoring!”: How the Bulls guard has taken over in the clutch to trump the likes of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant

DeMar DeRozan currently leads the NBA in 4th quarter scoring following win over the New York Knicks to beat out guys like Steph Curry.

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have erased any doubt surrounding whether or not two high volume scorers like DeMar and Zach LaVine can co-exist. They have both been thriving on the offensive end of the floor, while also racking up a respectable amount of wins against competitive teams.

The Bulls offense does delve into the expected, ‘you go then I go’ format every once in a while, but with two elite scorers like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine at the helm, this usually results in a made bucket.

Having one potent offensive player be out on the floor while the other rests is also a luxury that only a select few teams have this ‘22 NBA season. This was on full display in last night game against the Knicks where DeRozan kept the Bulls in the game until LaVine came back in just over the half-way point in the 4th.

DeMar DeRozan and his incredible 4 th quarter scoring.

DeMar DeRozan has been lights out when it matters the most during games as he currently leads the league in scoring in the 4th quarter with a total of 147 points while shooting 50.5% from the field. Though it’s an extremely small sample size, he’s also making 45.5% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine is also in the top 3 of this list as he is the 3rd leading scorer during the 4th quarter, racking up 136 points on 40.6% shooting from 3-point range.

It’s safe to say that the Chicago Bulls’ offense is set up in a way that can sustain the grinded out format with which the Playoffs commence, as they have shown the ability to match the tempo of the defense that they have been given.