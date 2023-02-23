“Just Keep Fouling LeBron James”: James’ Former Teammate, Jordan Clarkson’s, ‘Ingenious’ Method Of Stopping Him

LeBron James can only be described as the human version of a freight train. Regardless of how James ages, his ability to pose as a serious threat while moving downhill will always be a top tier asset for him. During his first decade in the NBA, it was impossible to stop him from collecting and-1s at the rim at his own will.

6’9 and 250lbs isn’t a physique that most athletes across the league can handle when it’s coming straight at them. Many have contemplated on whether or not LeBron could successfully survive in the rougher defensive era of the 80s and 90s.

Not only would James survive those eras, he’d be considered one of the best players in those eras, if not the best. Lou Williams once said that dropping LeBron in the 1970s would lead to him winning 10 straight championships and in all honesty, he isn’t wrong.

Also read: “LeBron James Hit You With The Hex!!”: Nick Young Put Gilbert Arenas Through The Wringer About A Shoulder Tap Incident From 2005

Jordan Clarkson on stopping LeBron James

Jordan Clarkson got a chance to play alongside perhaps the most complete version of LeBron James the world had ever seen. His game during the 2017-18 season saw him do everything from make shots from beyond, excel at his usual inside game, and adopt moves out of the post.

The Cavs cleaned house at the 2018 trade deadline and got themselves a litany of younger pieces that fit well next to James. One of those pieces was Lakers youngster, Jordan Clarkson. He got to see ‘The King’s’ greatness from up close night in and night out from February-June 2018.

However, it was upon playing against him when he realized just how daunting of a task it was to try and contain James. In a recent press conference, the Utah Jazz star was asked about how he would try to stop LeBron, to which he said he would simply foul him until they stop calling fouls on him.

Jordan Clarkson on what he’s learned playing against LeBron James: “Foul him when you can. And just keep fouling til they don’t call no fouls on him.” 🤣 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/5AYb5FwCOX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 22, 2023

Is ‘hack-a-LeBron’ a good strategy?

In short, no, hacking LeBron James and sending him to the line isn’t a good strategy and it never was. While he isn’t the purest free throw shooter, he isn’t shoddy by any means. He’s a career 73.5% free throw shooter in the regular season and a 74% FT shooter in the Playoffs.

While he has missed a few free throws down the stretch in his career, having him try to take the last shot and get fouled in the process is most certainly not a bad tactic for his team.

Also read: “You Can’t Compare Michael Jordan to LeBron James!”: Scottie Pippen Once Picked Bulls GOAT Over NBA’s Scoring King