“I don’t care that we’re in the play-in just tip the ball up”: Kevin Durant isn’t concerned about who the Nets face in the postseason

NBA superstar Kevin Durant isn’t bothered about who the Brooklyn Nets face in the play-in tournament.

The Nets were one of the first few teams to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Despite being the 10th seed, Kevin Durant and co are considered top contenders for the chip this season. It’s been a roller coaster ride for the Brooklyn team, dealing with injuries, controversies, and trades.

With Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy finally settling down, the Nets received a sigh of relief. The Nets guard is now available full-time, with a week left for the play-in tournament to kick off. However, the inconsistent lineups and lack of chemistry continue to cause trouble.

In what many believe, the Nets do require the services of Ben Simmons to make a deep playoff run. The former Sixers guard could be of great help on the defensive end of schemes. Durant and Irving are under the radar as we approach the end of the regular season.

Nevertheless, when asked who the Nets might face in the play-in, KD seemed unconcerned, ready to face whosoever.

Kevin Durant doesn’t care about who the Nets face in the play-in tournament.

Despite the Nets being the 10th seed, the top brass of the eastern conference wants to avoid playing Durant and Irving in the playoffs. It’s been an exhausting journey for head coach Steve Nash dealing with controversies, numerous starting lineups, and injuries.

However, the Hall of Famer has never left the side of his organization or players. The 7th-10th seed seems more or less locked in with no particular order, Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets, and Nets. Though the Nets look favorites on paper, the young roasters of the other teams can cause a major upset.

During a recent media interaction, when asked about who the Nets would face in the play-in, Durant seemed unperturbed.

Is Kevin Durant thinking about who the Nets might face in the play-in? “Who cares? I don’t care who we play. I don’t care that we’re in the play-in. Tip the ball up.” pic.twitter.com/tGoHkcXaO2 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 4, 2022

Kevin Durant on how the Nets should approach the playoffs: “What should get us up and make us enjoy this time is that we love playing basketball.” pic.twitter.com/ar78U5Z04X — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 4, 2022

The two-time Finals MVP believes his team should look forward to playing basketball and enjoy this time as they approach the postseason.

The season could go either way for the Nets. However, as fans of the game, we wish to see KD and Irving display their brilliance on the court.