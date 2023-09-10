HomeSearch

10 Weeks After Finessing $126,000,000 Contract, Kyrie Irving Seen Showcasing His ‘Groovy Moves’ in a Party

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 10, 2023

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) walks off the court after the loss to the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In an unexpected turn of events, NBA star Kyrie Irving was recently spotted exhibiting his signature ‘groovy’ moves at a lively party. The footage, which has rapidly circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter), captures Irving’s undeniable flair for entertainment.

Additionally, this comes on the heels of Irving’s monumental $126,000,000 contract extension with the Dallas team, a mere 10 weeks ago. 

Kyrie Irving takes center stage in a Black Suit

The shared video paints a vibrant picture of Irving, impeccably dressed in a sharp black suit, commanding the microphone at an event. 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kyriecenterig/status/1700633931899629908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, with the crowd entranced by his presence, one curious onlooker was overheard asking:

“Who gave him the microphone?”

It was a moment of sheer captivation as Kyrie showcased his innate ability to command any room he entered.

Kyrie’s eccentric beliefs

Beyond his on-court prowess, Kyrie Irving is renowned for his eccentric beliefs. The main one among them is his assertion that the Earth is flat

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brohrbach/status/951834777358950401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This distinctive perspective has often set him apart, sparking debates and discussions both within and outside the basketball community. Kyrie Irving’s recent display of his ‘groovy’ moves serves as a testament to his persona, adding yet another chapter to the intriguing narrative of his career. 

As he continues to make waves both on and off the court, the world eagerly anticipates what unexpected turn he might take next.

