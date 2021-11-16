“Just put the ball in the basket”: Patty Mills reveals the advice he took from a friend with limited basketball knowledge that helped him torch a career-high nine 3-pointers

Nets star Patty Mills shares what was going through his mind as he sank a career-high nine 3-pointers against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mills took the advice of a friend who didn’t have much basketball knowledge.

Former NBA champion Patty Mills got hot from the 3-point line during the Nets’ dominant victory over the Thunder. The Aussie basketball player was 9-of-12 from beyond the arc. Mills had 29-points on a 62.5% shooting from the field and 75.0% from the 3-point line.

In what many believe, the Nets signing Mills was a steal, adding immense depth to their shooting. The veteran in his Nets debut was 7-of-7 from the 3-point line. The absence of Kyrie Irving has given Mills more minutes to play.

Superstar James Harden is yet to find his rhythm fully back. Thus the arrival of Mills has been a blessing in disguise for Kevin Durant. The former Spurs player has provided aid to KD on the offensive end.

Recently, Mills shared the motivation behind him dropping a career-high nine 3-pointers against the Thunder.

Patty Mills shares a hilarious story that helped him have his career-high nine 3-pointers.

During the current off-season, the Nets signed Mills for a two-year $12M deal. The deal seemed to be nothing but a big bonus for the team. The marksmen was an addition to the already formidable offense of the Nets.

The Nets currently hold a 10-4 record and are tied with the Bulls for the second seed in the eastern conference. The Nets’ recent victory came over Durant and Harden’s former team, OKC. However, the highlight of the match was Mills despite KD being the leading scorer of the game.

Mills sank a career-high nine 3-pointers, which was the most by any player off the bench in the NBA this season. It was also the most any player had shot in the Nets’ franchise history.

When asked about what was going through his mind, Mills narrated a hilarious story of a friend whose advice he took.

Patty Mills said he has a friend who doesn’t know much about basketball who always tell him “just put ball in basket.” He said that was top of mind tonight as he sank a career-high nine 3s. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) November 15, 2021

The Nets host the Warriors tonight, who are the top seed in the NBA and have the best shooter on the planet in Stephen Curry. It will be interesting to see Durant going against his former team.