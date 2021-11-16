Basketball

“Just put the ball in the basket”: Patty Mills reveals the advice he took from a friend with limited basketball knowledge that helped him torch a career-high nine 3-pointers

"Just put the ball in the basket": Patty Mills reveals the advice he took from a friend with limited basketball knowledge that helped him torch a career-high nine 3-pointers
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Valorant 3.10 Update Time : When will Valorant 3.10 Patch Release, What will be the Upcoming changes
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Just put the ball in the basket": Patty Mills reveals the advice he took from a friend with limited basketball knowledge that helped him torch a career-high nine 3-pointers
“Just put the ball in the basket”: Patty Mills reveals the advice he took from a friend with limited basketball knowledge that helped him torch a career-high nine 3-pointers

Nets star Patty Mills shares what was going through his mind as he sank a…