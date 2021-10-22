“Any more facts in there? Maybe with black socks on?” Nets star Patty Mills pokes fun at the reporters bestowing an extremely specific stat on him following loss to Bucks

Patty Mills hilariously makes light of reporters telling him a highly specific stat about his season opening performance against Bucks.

Patty Mills did all he could in the Brooklyn Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks to try to keep them afloat. The former San Antonio Spur shot a perfect 7-7 from beyond the arc in his debut as a Net, totaling up to 21 points on the night.

A guard who can shoot lights out from 3-point range is what the Brooklyn Nets are in need of with Kyrie Irving sidelined for an indefinite span of games. Having Mills be someone who could spot up from behind the arc while also shoot off the dribble and create his own shot is crucial in Kyrie’s absence.

During his somewhat ‘historic’ season opening bout against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Nets reporters, Patty Mills set a record. This however, doesn’t matter to Mills in the slightest.

Patty Mills hilariously brushes aside the ‘ESPN type’ stat.

ESPN has been criticized and mocked over the years for their use of incredibly convoluted and highly specific statistics to show off how great a player’s performance was for the night. Nets reporters followed suit as they gave Patty Mills a breakdown of the ‘record’ he broke on the night of the Nets loss to the Bucks.

“I believe you set the record for most threes in an opening night game off the bench without a miss,” said the reporter. To this, Mills replied, “Any more facts in there? With black socks on, maybe? Yeah, gotcha.”

First of all, opening night stats shouldn’t even be a thing as they simply aren’t significant in the slightest. Just as how Christmas Day records of MLK day records make no sense as they’re just regular days in hindsight.

It’s refreshing to see a player actually call out the absurdity of some of these so-called stats upon hearing them.