“Patty Mills submitted his membership, Joe Harris and I are reviewing tomorrow”: Blake Griffin has a Blue-Collar Boys club in Brooklyn and it is open for membership

Blake Griffin has been enjoying his time with his new teammates. He has formed a club and has a new signature celebration for its members.

Blake Griffin is not as prolific as he once was with the “Lob City Clippers”. But the 13-year veteran showed last season that he can be a contributor in winning basketball with the Brooklyn Nets.

The number 1 draft pick of 2009 has delivered what was expected of him off the bench since he joined the Nets squad back in March 2021. He shot over 38% from the perimeter, averaging 10 points per game, playing as a small-ball center for Steve Nash. He had similar stats in Brooklyn’s run to the 2021 Playoffs.

Once among the best dunkers of the game and a consistent above 20-points a game scorer, Blake has changed his game significantly over the years. He was on and off of starting lineups in recent years due to injuries. But now the 6-time All-Star is enjoying his time with the Nets.

He has even formed a club of his own in Brooklyn.

Blake Griffin has a Blue-Collar Boys club that is open for membership

Blake has been seen doing his “hardhat” celebration after getting his buckets or after the teams’ win. He says the celebration started between him and Joe Harris last season.

Talking about his newly formed club Blake said “We’re like some blue-collar boys.” Griffin’s club is even open for membership.

Blake Griffin adds that Patty Mills has taken some charges. “He submitted his membership,” to the Blue Collar Boys, he says. “Joe and I are reviewing tomorrow.” — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) November 6, 2021

And the former Spurs and Australian FIBA legend agrees,

Hard hats, steel caps and a PB&J – the lads are off to work 👷🏻‍♂️👷🏽‍♂️👷🏾‍♂️ #EmbraceYourBrooklyn @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/Xe57wUyxay — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) November 4, 2021

While he is enjoying his time with his new team, his old team seemed upset. Griffin was being booed by Pistons fans and the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest champion booed them back. Watch this hilarious exchange of booing,

“I’m not surprised. I heard they booed Andre Drummond last night. What did he do? He just got traded.” Blake later said after the Nets beat the Pistons 96-90.

Although the Nets are having a decent start to the season with 6 wins in 9 games thus far, they need Griffin and the rest of the bench to come up big in the absence of their star guard Kyrie Irving and sluggish start from another star guard James Harden.